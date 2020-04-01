A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal today. As per reports, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

As per reports, when the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

The medical team had reportedly gone to take the suspected coronavirus patient for further medical examinations. After the attack, senior police and administrative officials have reached the place. The barricading has been put up again.

It is notable here that Indore has been the city worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday alone, 20 new positive cases were found, including 11 women and children. The city’s coronavirus tally has reached 63.

This is one of the many such cases when a mob had tried to resist the works of the authorities during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, reports of vicious attacks and stone-pelting on police officials had surfaced in Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar’s Madhubani, a police team was attacked, pelted with stones and even fired at by a Muslim mob when said team tried to prevent a mass gathering for Namaz at a Mosque.

In Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, health officials seeking contact details of coronavirus positive patients were assaulted on the suspicion that they were collecting data for CAA and NRC.

A massive manhunt has been launched after several dozen cases of coronavirus were traced to a large gathering of Muslims in a Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area organised by Tablighi Jamaat. Over 400 attendees were shifted to hospitals yesterday and over 2000 were placed under quarantine. The area has been sealed off.