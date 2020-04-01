Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home Crime Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

As per reports, when the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Medical and police teams attacked, pelted with stones in Indore locality
Stone-pelting (representational image: siasat.com)
17

A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal today. As per reports, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

As per reports, when the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

The medical team had reportedly gone to take the suspected coronavirus patient for further medical examinations. After the attack, senior police and administrative officials have reached the place. The barricading has been put up again.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is notable here that Indore has been the city worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday alone, 20 new positive cases were found, including 11 women and children. The city’s coronavirus tally has reached 63.

This is one of the many such cases when a mob had tried to resist the works of the authorities during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, reports of vicious attacks and stone-pelting on police officials had surfaced in Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar’s Madhubani, a police team was attacked, pelted with stones and even fired at by a Muslim mob when said team tried to prevent a mass gathering for Namaz at a Mosque.

In Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, health officials seeking contact details of coronavirus positive patients were assaulted on the suspicion that they were collecting data for CAA and NRC.

A massive manhunt has been launched after several dozen cases of coronavirus were traced to a large gathering of Muslims in a Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area organised by Tablighi Jamaat. Over 400 attendees were shifted to hospitals yesterday and over 2000 were placed under quarantine. The area has been sealed off.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus Indore, Madhya Pradesh news, coronavirus India

Latest News

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invites Pakistani youth to do a ‘jihad’ against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Pakistani youth to join 'jihad' against coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Tipplers fall for April Fool prank in Karnataka town, line up in front of liquor shops after social media messages said they will open...

OpIndia Staff -
People in the town queued up hoping to purchase some liquor unaware of the fact that it is April fool day.
Read more
News Reports

Four more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Assam, state tally 0 to 5 in less than a day, may cross double-digits by evening

OpIndia Staff -
Assam went from zero to 5 cases of COVID-19 in less than 24 hours, all were attendees at the Tablighi Jamaat event.
Read more
News Reports

United Nations Secretary-General terms COVID-19 as ‘worst crisis’ in 75 years of UN history, equates the pandemic to World War II

OpIndia Staff -
UN Secretary General said Covid-19 pandemic can lead to a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.
Read more
News Reports

From skits to hiring artists and dressing them up as coronavirus, police officials employ innovative means to create awareness about the threat posed by...

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials across the country are coming with creative initiatives to educate people on the safety measures to be followed amidst coronavirus lockdown
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,909FansLike
268,421FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com