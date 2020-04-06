Monday, April 6, 2020
Home News Reports Tea vendor near Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence, suspected of Wuhan Coronavirus infection, area sealed...
News ReportsPolitics

Tea vendor near Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, suspected of Wuhan Coronavirus infection, area sealed by BMC

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases with 748 as of now. It has also recorded the highest number of deaths by far with 45.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Area around Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence, sealed by BMC
351

The area around Matoshree, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, has been sealed by the BMC as a precautionary measure after a tea vendor in the area tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, CNN News-18 has reported. It is not yet known how the person contracted the virus or if he has infected anyone else.

Other media outlets, however, have reported that the tea vendor is only suspected to be Coronavirus positive and the infection hasn’t been confirmed yet. The BMC has not put up notices informing people of the sealing of the area and warned that those found in violation of the same will be punished.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases with 748 as of now. It has also recorded the highest number of deaths by far with 45. While there has been an organized campaign to project Uddhav Thackeray as someone who has handled the crisis remarkably well, there have been numerous avenues where the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his government have regularly come up short.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao suggests the extension of lockdown for 2 weeks post April 15, cites report suggesting lockdown till June 3rd

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao has also requested PM Modi that the lockdown by extended across the country
Read more
News Reports

Radical Maulvi Abbas Siddiqui claims he was quoted ‘out of context’ after begging Allah to send a virus to kill 50 crore Indians

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Maulvi Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui read his apology from a sheet of paper while remaining visually remorseless and unregretful about his contentious comments.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra begins to spiral: With 120 fresh cases of Coronavirus, total positive cases reach 868

OpIndia Staff -
With 120 fresh cases of Coronavirus emerging from Maharashtra, the total tally of the state has reached a whopping 868.
Read more
News Reports

Tea vendor near Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, suspected of Wuhan Coronavirus infection, area sealed by BMC

OpIndia Staff -
The area around Matoshree, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, has been sealed by the BMC as a precautionary measure
Read more
News Reports

Himachal Pradesh DGP warns coronavirus infected persons of ‘attempt to murder’ charges if found spitting on others

OpIndia Staff -
The DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kumar, had cautioned that people diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus should refrain from spitting on others.
Read more
News Reports

At least 11 Coronavirus positive patients die in West Bengal, but official count stands at 3: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
There seems to be a strange dichotomy in the number of cases and deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus being reported from West Bengal.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Muslim woman, who was referred to another hospital, was 7th time pregnant with complicated anaemia case

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA in Rajasthan took to social media to inform that a Muslim pregnant woman in Bharatpur was refused admission because of her religion.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,709FansLike
274,429FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com