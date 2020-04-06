The area around Matoshree, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, has been sealed by the BMC as a precautionary measure after a tea vendor in the area tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, CNN News-18 has reported. It is not yet known how the person contracted the virus or if he has infected anyone else.

#NewsAlert – Area around Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree has been sealed by BMC. A tea vendor in the locality is suspected to be #COVID19 positive. @radhika1705 with details on #NewsEpicentre with @maryashakil.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/fO9f8JhYUl — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2020

Other media outlets, however, have reported that the tea vendor is only suspected to be Coronavirus positive and the infection hasn’t been confirmed yet. The BMC has not put up notices informing people of the sealing of the area and warned that those found in violation of the same will be punished.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases with 748 as of now. It has also recorded the highest number of deaths by far with 45. While there has been an organized campaign to project Uddhav Thackeray as someone who has handled the crisis remarkably well, there have been numerous avenues where the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his government have regularly come up short.