On Tuesday, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at the Congress after its party workers were allegedly found smuggling liquor to Delhi from Harayana, amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Patra tweeted, “This is the character of the Congress party. While BJP workers who are working to deliver food supplies to 5 crore people, Congress office bearers are smuggling expensive liquor in Lutyens Delhi. What a strategy, Rahul ji!”

मित्रों ये है कांग्रेस का चरित्र

जहाँ @BJP4India के लाखों कार्यकर्ता 5 करोड़ जरूरतमंदो तक प्रत्येक दिन भोजन पहुँचाने का काम कर रहें है

वहीं कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय पदाधिकारी Lutyens Delhi में चोरी छिपे महंगी शराब बाँट रहे है ..तस्करी कर रहे है

वाह राहुल जी क्या STRATEGY है!! https://t.co/9WhtHKkKQT — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 21, 2020

Earlier, Rohit Chahal, the National Media In-Charge of the BJP, had alleged that Sharvan Rao, the Congress party Secretary in Maharashtra, and Manish Shila were caught smuggling liquor in the car of National President of Youth Congress, Srinivas BV.

He also claimed that the car was meant to supply food items to the poor during the Coronavirus lockdown. Chahal asked, “Were the party workers supplying alcohol to Rahul Gandhi?”

Srinivas B V has dubbed the incident as a conspiracy to defame the relief work undertaken by the Youth Congress. In his defence, he said, “Our crime is that food and medicine have been provided by us to lakhs of people”.

Congress Office-Bearer arrested in Rajasthan

Earlier, the Rajasthan police had arrested an office-bearer of the Congress party for posting provocative messages on social media. Mohsin Rasheed Tonk, a resident of Tonk in Rajasthan, was arrested by Katowali police on 19th April for objectionable posts on Facebook.

According to reports, Mohsin Rasheed Tonk had posted messages and videos related to Coronavirus pandemic on the social media platform, which promoted hatred and enmity between communities. A case under section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the IPC has been registered against him by Rajasthan police.