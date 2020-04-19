Rajasthan police have arrested an office-bearer of the Congress party for posting provocative messages on social media. Mohsin Rasheed Tonk, a resident of Tonk in Rajasthan, was arrested by Katowali police on 19th April for objectionable posts on Facebook.

According to reports, Mohsin Rasheed Tonk had posted messages and videos related to Coronavirus pandemic on the social media platform, which promoted hatred and enmity between communities. A case under section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the IPC has been registered against him by Rajasthan police.

He has presented before the magistrate, after which he was sent for judicial custody.

Mohsin is the state general secretary of the minority cell of the Congress party, and he is also the incharge of the website of the Rajasthan Congress, as per the party website.

Although it is not clear for which post he was arrested, on 17th April, Mohsin had posted a video on his Facebook account where he had justified the brutal attack on police personnel in Tonk on that day. On April 17, a police patrol team was attacked by a violent mob at Kasai Mohalla in Tonk. As per reports, a crowd had started gathering in the Kasai Mohalla area on Friday morning despite lockdown orders. A police team was sent to patrol the area and convince the locals to stay at home. However, the locals gathered outside allegedly started attacking the police team.

But the Congress leader chose to justify the violence by saying that the locals attacked the policemen believing them to be RSS workers as they were in plainclothes. He said that it was a case of misunderstanding as rumours were going on that RSS and Bajrang dal workers were roaming around in streets as policemen, and the locals mistook the policemen in plainclothes as RSS/Bajrang workers and attacked them. He said that if locals knew that they were policemen, they would not have attacked them. By this, he sought to justify that attack on RSS and Bajrang dal workers is correct, although it was wrong to attack policemen.