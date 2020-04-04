In yet another ghastly attack on the healthcare workers by Islamists, the Tablighi Jamaat members who are quarantined at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, after they attended Congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi and came in contact with several people with Coronavirus, have misbehaved with the medical staff and spat on them during their stay at the hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the hospital staff have accused the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat of breaking the rules of quarantine and defying all norms of social distancing. The staff said that the Jamaat members are making unnecessary demands to the hospital staff creating difficulties in their treatment.

Dr Arati Dave Lalchandani, the Principal and Dean of the GSVM Medical College, lashed out at Jamaat people adding they are not cooperating with the doctors, nurses and other staff. She further added that hospital health care staff are trying to serve them with utmost sincerity but the Tablighi Jamaat members are not cooperating saying there is no disease like coronavirus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We had 22 people for two days who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. Our team of doctors, staff and nurses were taking care of them in rotation. However, the patients behaved rudely with the medical team, they misbehaved, spit here and there and also used to huddle up together in the hall despite being repeatedly told not to do so,” Dr Lalchandani added.

Speaking to India TV, Dr Aarti Lalchandani added that because of the help from the administration, police who have provided adequate security due to which they are able to perform duties.

She added that Tablighi Jamaat people are creating a lot of trouble to the staff. She mentioned that the Jamaat members who have been tested positive are refusing to take medicines, making unreasonable demands by asking them to provide them with new clothes, good food and something for their entertainment.

The shocking incident at Kanpur comes after the similar incident that took place in Ghaziabad, where the Jamaat members had roamed naked in their wards and made lewd gestures at the female staff of a Ghaziabad hospital. Following this deranged behaviour by Jamaat members, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat and termed them “enemies of humanity”.

Tablighi Jamaat members, who are emerging as the sole reason for the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities, as well as the frontline healthcare workers, doctors and nurse who are working relentlessly to cater to the Coronavirus patients amidst the pandemic.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat. The Uttar Pradesh Government had also decreed that female health professionals and policewomen will not be deployed for the treatment and security of members of the Tablighi Jamaat after nurses at a hospital complained that the members of the Islamic missionary organization misbehaved with them.

In a similar incident, one such cluster of almost 89 Tablighi Jamaat attendees who have been quarantined in the Isolation Center at Madhu Resort in Sikandra space, Agra, had thrown quite a lot of tantrums, making it difficult for the medical staff to attend to them. These members of the Jamaat had refused to consume the healthy non-spicy food prescribed to them by the doctors, instead, they had made preposterous food demands like spicy beef biryani.

They had threatened the medical staff that if their demands are not met they would not consume medicines, nor would they allow the doctors or nurses to treat them. They have also warned that they would run away before the required 14-day isolation period.

It was earlier reported that how these occupants had made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them, including doctors in Delhi. In a bid to spread the infection, some also urinated in the open, outside the isolation wards. They also started roaming around the hostel building.