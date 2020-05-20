With Priyanka Gandhi facing massive embarrassment over political gameplay gone wrong in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has now resorted to openly indulging in bigotry and Hindu hatred.

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government had exposed the fake claims of Priyanka Gandhi, whose list of ‘1,000 buses’ to the state government turned out to be a fake list of dozens of blacklisted autorickshaws, and two-wheelers instead of real buses.

Perhaps unable to cope with the massive political embarrassment, Haryana Congress leader Pankaj Punia took to Twitter to vent out his anger against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his government.

Pankaj Punia’s tweet

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Taking to Twitter, the Haryana Congress leader wrote,”Congress just wanted to help migrant workers reach home, and was willing to spend money for it, but the ‘Bisht’ government started politicising the matter. Only Sanghis wearing Bhagwa (saffron) can do such leech (lowly, disgraceful) activities.

Punia’s hatred of Hindus was evident in the nest line of his tweet. He further wrote, “These people, (BJP and its supporters) are the ones who exhume corpses and rape them. They get naked in front of their daughters and masturbate while chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans.”

The blatantly anti-hindu, and hateful tweet of Punia soon created a controversy. Thousands of social media users condemned the usage of such filthy language and pointed out the plunging standards of Congress’ politics.

Punia brazens it out

Punia, however, was quite confident of his tweet. He went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters. He had even shared tweets where his supporters had shared that he has stated nothing wrong and the allegations are absolutely correct.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Punia has since deleted his tweet and has just tweeted that he did not want to hurt sentiments, and his allegations was regarding the ‘incident’ in Gargi College.

Punia’s latest tweet

However, Punia has not explained why he had added ‘Bisht government’ if his attempt was to highlight the so-called incident in Gargi College. It is notable here that Congress leaders use the surname ‘Bisht’ as an insult towards UP CM Yogi Adityanath, because his birth name before he took up Sanyas, was Ajay Singh Bisht.

Congress leaders, ironically, get very upset when someone uses the Maino surname for their president Sonia Gandhi, whose original Italian name is Antonia Maino.

The reality of Gargi College ‘incident’

Punia’s fake claims pertain to a so-called incident in Delhi’s Gargi College earlier this year, where many leftist handles and communist groups had run propaganda that many ‘saffron-flag holding BJP supporters’ had arrived at an event at Gargi College and had molested girl students while chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Delhi police’s investigation and examination of CCTV footage had found no basis for such claims. Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma’s investigative report stated, “Delhi police have confirmed that so far not one CCTV footage has shown any of the accused holding Saffron flags or any kind of flags.”

While the college had admitted to security lapse, Delhi Police had confirmed that all ‘outsiders’ were either students of other colleges or friends invited by Gargi College students.

Congress resorts to personal attacks

Congress IT cell worker Gaurav Pandhi on Tuesday resorted to personal attacks against country’s noted folk singer Malini Awasthi. Attacking Malini Awasthi and her husband Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who is currently Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary, Pandhi said that senior IAS officer was behaving like ‘BJP’s Shakhaboy’ against the poor migrant workers.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress had decided to bully and threaten India TV journalist Sushant Sinha with an FIR for criticising Priyanka Gandhi’s list of ‘buses’. The Uttar Pradesh Congress had targetted Sinha by referring to him as fake news peddler and said that a case will be filed against him in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Gandhi’s list of ‘buses’ to Uttar Pradesh government

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she had written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers. The Uttar Pradesh government had accepted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers and asked the list of drivers and co-drivers of these buses so that the UP government can make use of them in bringing back the migrant workers.

Yesterday, UP govt confirmed that Congress has submitted a list of 1049 buses, but surprisingly, the list includes auto-rickshaws, trucks, ambulances etc, while details of many vehicles were not available. Priyanka Gandhi also conceded that there are only 879 buses in the list of 1049, and added that a new list of 200 buses will be furnished on Wednesday.