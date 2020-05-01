Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports 'One nation one ration card' scheme: 5 more states join the Central government initiative...
News Reports
Updated:

‘One nation one ration card’ scheme: 5 more states join the Central government initiative taking the total to 17

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura are the 12 states where the 'one nation one ration card scheme has already been implemented.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
One Nation One ration Card scheme has been adopted by five more states
Image Credit: OneIndia.com
120

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan has announced on Friday that five more states have joined the central government’s ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme taking the total ration card portability to 17 states and Union territories helping 60 crore beneficiaries.

Taking to Twitter, Paswan said: “Today, 5 more states — Bihar, UP, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Daman and Diu — have been integrated with One Nation-One Ration Card System.”

On January 1st this year, 12 states were integrated with each other and now 17 states are on integrated management of the public distribution system (PDS), also called ration shops/fair price shops, he added.

12 state where ‘one nation one ration card’ portability has been implemented

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura were the 12 states where ration card portability had been implemented. “About 60 crore beneficiaries from 17 states and UTs can benefit from the ration card portability and they can purchase the subsidised foodgrains using the existing ration cards,” an official statement said.

According to the statement, the ministry has decided to integrate the five states after assessing their technical preparedness. The state officials were given technical assistance and training for the same. Meanwhile, the five states have been asked to immediately begin monitoring of the new system and the Centre is pursuing with other states to join the ration card portability system at the earliest, the statement added.

One nation one ration card scheme

The central government has given a deadline of June 30, 2020, to the states and the Union Territories for rolling out one nation one ration card system. This scheme is will allow the beneficiaries to buy subsidized food grains from ration shops under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the country, using the same ration card. This would be made available after biometric/Aadhaar authentication on ePoS (electronic Point of Sale) devices.

Number of people covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)

As per the data provided by PIB, NFSA currently provides coverage for about 81.34 Crore people across the country, who will now be able to take advantage of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ Scheme by getting subsidised foodgrains of 5 kilos per person at Rs 1-3/kg. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Recently, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of ‘temporarily’ adopting the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown period to enable the migrant workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) get subsidised foodgrain.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

Watch: American Radio Host Alex Jones says he is ready to murder and eat his neighbours amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, tells globalists he will...

OpIndia Staff -
Alex Jones has been known to say incendiary things in public that has caused much outrage in the past.
Read more
News Reports

Five more arrested in Palghar lynching case, 115 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
Total 115 persons have been arrested in the Palghar lynching case, with 5 more arrested on Friday by Maharashtra police
Read more
Crime

Clash breaks out between police and locals in Godhra when police went to seal containment zone, stones pelted on police

OpIndia Staff -
Clashes broke out in Godhra after police went there to sealed an area, locals pelt stones on police, one inspector injured
Read more
News Reports

‘One nation one ration card’ scheme: 5 more states join the Central government initiative taking the total to 17

OpIndia Staff -
Centre has given a year’s deadline of June 30, 2020, to the states and the UTs for rolling out the one nation one ration card system.
Read more
News Reports

Missing Balochi activist Sajid Hussain, crusader of human rights of Balochis against Pakistani atrocities, found dead in Sweden

OpIndia Staff -
Sajid Hussain had mysteriously disappeared on March 2, 2020, from the Swedish town of Uppsala
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Central govt partially reopens the country with limited restrictions from 4th May, here is what will be allowed and not allowed

OpIndia Staff -
Nationwide lockdown extended for two weeks after 3 May, large number of activities to be allowed in red, orange and green zones
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

222,242FansLike
311,698FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com