Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home News Reports AgustaWestland scam: ED accuses middleman Rajiv Saxena of hiding information, says he is acting...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

AgustaWestland scam: ED accuses middleman Rajiv Saxena of hiding information, says he is acting on Ratul Puri’s orders

The ED has reportedly informed the court that Saxena was "playing one agency against the other" and mentioned about the dossier from Mauritius and other reports that revealed how Saxena was misleading the investigative agencies through selective information.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ED says Agusta scam accused hid information, has been trying to pitch agencies against each other
Rajiv Saxena was turned into an approver in the Agusta scam case by the court last year. Image Source: India Today
8

A dossier received from Mauritius, along with the forensic data analysis and scrutiny of WhatsApp chats has led the Enforcement Directorate to suspect the authenticity of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, one of the main accused in the 3600 crore AgustaWestland scam. As per a report in the Economic Times, the investigating agency has now pointed out that Saxena has concealed and withheld information at the instance of co-accused, especially Ratul Puri.

According to the Economic Times report, the Enforcement Directorate has submitted before a court that the accused Rajiv Saxena, who had turned approver in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam case, has been misleading them by “playing one agency against the other”.

The Enforcement Directorate will also now appeal before the court to discredit Saxena’s statements during the trial as ED alleged that Saxena has been selectively stating the facts on the insistence of co-accused, especially Ratul Puri, the nephew of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had turned down a petition filed by ED to revoke Saxena’s approver status, which was granted on March 25 last year.

Rajeev Saxena playing one agency against other: Enforcement Directorate

According to the ET report, the ED informed the court that Saxena was “playing one agency against the other” and mentioned about dossier from Mauritius and other reports that revealed how Saxena was misleading the investigative agencies through selective information.

The documents received from Mauritius contained one titled “Consent to act as Director” of M/s Interstellar Technologies Ltd, dated June 20, 2000, bearing Saxena’s signatures.

However, when ED had questioned about the same in February last year, Saxena had withheld information regarding the same and had lied to the investigation team that these signed documents were misused by his lawyer and co-accused Gautam Khaitan. The new information submitted to ED by the CBI revealed that the signatures belonged to Saxena.

The accused Saxena had allegedly operated a firm named Interstellar, which received a kickback worth 12.4 million euros which were then re-routed as “payment of bribes” to influential people, including politicians and bureaucrats in India to influence the VVIP chopper deal in favour of AgustaWestland. The middleman Christian Michel James allegedly routed bribe money to a company through Interstellar, according to ED investigation.

The ED, while asking to revoke the ‘approver’ status of Rajiv Saxena, alleged that Saxena supplied selective information and documents to earn the trust of the ED and the counsels.

ED alleges Saxena hid his connection with Ratul Puri

After receiving a ‘pardon’ from the court in March last year, the ED alleged that Saxena was in contact with co-accused, including Puri, and has been protecting them to prevent a ‘successful prosecution’. The ED also alleged that Puri asked Saxena to provide only selective information during the investigation. The ED also said Saxena had admitted that he was being pressurized by Puri.

Further, the Enforcement Directorate said that Saxena submitted a folder titled “Ratul Puri summary of transactions USD account”, which when analysed with another set of backup emails provided by him on July 23, 2019, revealed that most emails crucial to the investigation were not submitted by him earlier.

As ED questioned Saxena about the information, Saxena told ED that Puri had pressurised him against disclosing that the payments he had received from Global Services FZE were on Puri’s instructions.

As per the ET report, Saxena told that Puri had also asked him not to provide any information, documents or statement that linked his father or uncle in any matter. He also added that it was his lawyer who shared the details with Puri, the ED claimed. The ED added that not only was Saxena in direct touch, but his lawyers were also in touch with Puri, in an attempt to ‘mislead’ the agency.

Laptop data was deleted

The ED had carried out forensic analysis of data present in two laptops provided by Saxena, which revealed the presence of data that the ED had repeatedly sought. However, the same data was deleted before the laptops were handed over to the agency. The ED recovered some of the data and other files could not be opened or were password-protected.

Meanwhile, Saxena has denied allegations of withholding information, while Puri has categorically denied his involvement in the VVIP chopper scandal.

Within days of moving for cancellation of his bail on July 15, 2019, Saxena had submitted documents that he had earlier denied any knowledge of. He had also submitted an email id “rs@matrixgroupuae.com” which contained emails connecting him to Puri. Saxena also shared documents pertaining to the incorporation of shell companies and emails used for hawala transfers.

The ED said that Saxena started giving information immediately after his brother-in-law was summoned for questioning. The investigating agency also said that in July last year, Saxena visited Mumbai without informing them.

However, Saxena had said it was for an emergency. But, the ED has cited medical records saying Saxena’s condition was not serious. The ED claimed that it scrutinised Saxena’s WhatsApp chats, which said that he had lied about visiting Mumbai for a medical check-up.

Saxena was extradited to India last year

Rajiv Saxena, described by the ED as one of the “key money launderers” was picked up by UAE government security agencies in Dubai and later extradited to India on January 30, 2019.

It was reported that Rajiv Saxena has several accounts in Switzerland. OpIndia had acquired the list of accounts that Rajiv Saxena allegedly used for kickbacks received in the AgustaWestland scam.

Prior to the extradition of the two main accused Rajiv Saxena and Deepak Talwar, several startling revelations had come to light in the VVIP chopper scam soon after the case gained momentum post middleman Christian Micheal’s extradition to India. From the names of “Italian Lady”, to “Italian Lady’s son R“ to how Christian Michel was lobbying for the Eurofighter and against the Rafale deal and how he had unbridled access to the PMO under Congress regimethe CCS and even the investigative agencies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAgusta scam, Kamal Nath nephew, Gandhi family scams

Trending now

Politics

Kerala CM heaped praise on a convicted murderer – nobody noticed

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communist Party carries out murders in broad daylight and celebrates those murders in broad daylight. But we cannot see it. It’s hidden in plain sight.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens alliance partner Congress to an old squeaking cot, advises Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In its editorial piece, Saamana has described the persistent rumbling as a hallmark of the Congress party and advised Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared for such behaviour

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel killed in action by Chinese troops at Galwan, Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been killed in action during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.

From ‘he was hearing voices’ to ‘don’t blame us’, Bollywood stars try to absolve themselves of the collective guilt over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Bollywood critic Subhash K Jha wrote an article in Congress mouthpiece wherein he had said how Mahesh Bhatt thought the deceased actor had mental illness like Parveen Babi.

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: ED accuses middleman Rajiv Saxena of hiding information, says he is acting on Ratul Puri’s orders

OpIndia Staff -
ED has alleged that Saxena has been selectively stating the facts on the insistence of co-accused, especially Ratul Puri, the nephew of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Dawood aide and underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister Hamida dies of coronavirus in Mumbra

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May, Chhota Shakeel's other sister had died of pneumonia after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Chinese troops suffer casualties too in the stand-off at Galwan valley, says Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The latest stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan, Ladakh on Monday night has now resulted in casualties from both sides
Read more
Politics

Kerala CM heaped praise on a convicted murderer – nobody noticed

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communist Party carries out murders in broad daylight and celebrates those murders in broad daylight. But we cannot see it. It’s hidden in plain sight.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Politics

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens alliance partner Congress to an old squeaking cot, advises Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared

OpIndia Staff -
In its editorial piece, Saamana has described the persistent rumbling as a hallmark of the Congress party and advised Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared for such behaviour
Read more
News Reports

ICSE and ISC exams: Council gives option to students to opt-out of the remaining papers: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
CISCE had responded to a PIL filed in Bombay HC seeking a direction to cancel the ICSE and ISC examination of remaining papers
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel killed in action by Chinese troops at Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been killed in action during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘he was hearing voices’ to ‘don’t blame us’, Bollywood stars try to absolve themselves of the collective guilt over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Nirwa Mehta -
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Bollywood critic Subhash K Jha wrote an article in Congress mouthpiece wherein he had said how Mahesh Bhatt thought the deceased actor had mental illness like Parveen Babi.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms, had met Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendar Jain was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi hospital last night with a high fever and low oxygen levels.
Read more

Connect with us

231,228FansLike
377,091FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com