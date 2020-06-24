‘If our soldiers are attacked, there will be consequences’: India warns China during de-escalation talks over LAC conflict

India on Monday issued a stern warning to China that it will reply to Chinese provocation and violence in kind and with interest during the second rounds of Lt General level talks, in the aftermath of the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army soldiers along with an undeclared number of Chinese casualties, India Today journalist–Shiv Aroor said.

As tensions along the LAC simmered, top commanders of the two armies carried out a marathon review of the situation in eastern Ladakh and determined to deal with any kind of Chinese “misadventure” with a firm hand. The Lt General level talks commenced at around 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and went on for about 11 hours, Aroor said. The focal point of the discussions was on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, however, a final word on the outcome of the talks is yet to come.

Indian side also asserted that it will continue its infrastructure development activities like building road and bridges on its side of the LAC, and asked China not to interfere on this issue.

According to the sources, the Indian and Chinese commanders have reached a “mutual consensus to disengage” from all “friction areas” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has been flashpoints of various brawls between the two armies since last month.

The deliberations between the two sides were aimed at reducing tensions and pruning the military escalation on either side of the LAC. “The Corps Commander-level talks between India and China were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides,” Aroor said while quoting the sources privy to the details of Lt General level-talks between the two sides.

While consensus has been reached between the Armies of India and China, sources claim trust deficit continues to exist as the brutal brawls that took place in Galwan Valley on June 15 happened nine days after the two sides agreed to disengage from the LAC following the first Lt General-level talks between India and China on June 6.

As per the latest developments, after Indian troops incinerated Chinese camps erected on the Indian side of the LAC that resulted in the savage brawls between the two sides on June 15, Chinese soldiers have once again set up tents on the Patrol Point 14.

Clear Chinese build-up at PP14, Galwan Valley. Chinese debris on June 16, return of Chinese camps visible on June 22. Latter image shows tentage + gun positions (marked). Images via @detresfa_. Important to see what has happened in 2 days since Lt Gen talks. pic.twitter.com/O9Wqj1rb6e — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 24, 2020

Besides, it is also reported that ever since the clashes erupted in Galwan Valley, the Chinese sides have firmed up their presence at all the “friction points” along the LAC. It remains to be seen if the consensus arrived at the Lt General-level talks between the two sides results in defusing the tensions along the LAC and re-induction of the Chinese soldiers on there side of the LAC.