Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home News Reports ‘If our soldiers are attacked, there will be consequences’: India warns China during de-escalation...
News Reports
Updated:

‘If our soldiers are attacked, there will be consequences’: India warns China during de-escalation talks over LAC conflict

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India and China mutually agree to disengage after a tense border brawl in Galway Valley
Representative Image (Source: Business Standard)
4

India on Monday issued a stern warning to China that it will reply to Chinese provocation and violence in kind and with interest during the second rounds of Lt General level talks, in the aftermath of the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army soldiers along with an undeclared number of Chinese casualties, India Today journalist–Shiv Aroor said.

As tensions along the LAC simmered, top commanders of the two armies carried out a marathon review of the situation in eastern Ladakh and determined to deal with any kind of Chinese “misadventure” with a firm hand. The Lt General level talks commenced at around 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and went on for about 11 hours, Aroor said. The focal point of the discussions was on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, however, a final word on the outcome of the talks is yet to come.

Indian side also asserted that it will continue its infrastructure development activities like building road and bridges on its side of the LAC, and asked China not to interfere on this issue.

According to the sources, the Indian and Chinese commanders have reached a “mutual consensus to disengage” from all “friction areas” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has been flashpoints of various brawls between the two armies since last month.

The deliberations between the two sides were aimed at reducing tensions and pruning the military escalation on either side of the LAC. “The Corps Commander-level talks between India and China were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides,” Aroor said while quoting the sources privy to the details of Lt General level-talks between the two sides.

While consensus has been reached between the Armies of India and China, sources claim trust deficit continues to exist as the brutal brawls that took place in Galwan Valley on June 15 happened nine days after the two sides agreed to disengage from the LAC following the first Lt General-level talks between India and China on June 6.

As per the latest developments, after Indian troops incinerated Chinese camps erected on the Indian side of the LAC that resulted in the savage brawls between the two sides on June 15, Chinese soldiers have once again set up tents on the Patrol Point 14.

Besides, it is also reported that ever since the clashes erupted in Galwan Valley, the Chinese sides have firmed up their presence at all the “friction points” along the LAC. It remains to be seen if the consensus arrived at the Lt General-level talks between the two sides results in defusing the tensions along the LAC and re-induction of the Chinese soldiers on there side of the LAC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

SC lawyer files petition demanding NIA probe against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi over the 2008 MoU between Congress and the Communist Party of China

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyers who have filed the petition in the apex court has asked for an investigation into the details of the MoU signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China in 2008 during the UPA era.
Read more
Media

CNN News 18 refers to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”, watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In a news segment, the ticker on CNN News18 kept referring to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir' a term Pakistanis use to refer to PoK.
Read more

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism

Liberalman and more – watch these 5 clips going viral that expose liberal hypocrisy

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, on its social media account shared the antics of 'liberals and 'Liberalman', the new superhero in town.

IMA ‘Halal’ ponzi scam: Senior IAS officer accused of corruption found hanging at his residence in Bengaluru

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The senior IA officer had been accused of taking a bribe if Rs 1.5 crores from the promotors of IMA. He was the former DC of Bengaluru and was accused of submitting a report favouring the IMA to the state government when an inquiry was launched into the alleged money laundering in the name of 'halal' investments.

Times of India apologises for using alive food bloggers’ photo as a dead couple’s photo on the front page of their paper

Media OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Shilpi and Amit Agarwal who live in California took to Facebook earlier on Tuesday to express their angst.

Recently Popular

News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
Entertainment

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya attacks Sonu Nigam, calls him ‘thankless’ after the singer gave the ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and attacked singer Sonu Nigam after he lashed out on former and accused him of planting stories against Nigam.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more
Media

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘If our soldiers are attacked, there will be consequences’: India warns China during de-escalation talks over LAC conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Top officials of India and China arrive at mutual consensus to disengage from all friction areas" along the Line of Actual Control
Read more
News Reports

SC lawyer files petition demanding NIA probe against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi over the 2008 MoU between Congress and the Communist Party of China

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyers who have filed the petition in the apex court has asked for an investigation into the details of the MoU signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China in 2008 during the UPA era.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal gets bail by HC in doctor suicide case

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police had arrested AAP leader Prakash Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar from Saket on May 9.
Read more
News Reports

Union government brings cooperative banks under RBI control through an ordinance

OpIndia Staff -
The cabinet on Wednesday passed an ordinance to extend the Reserve Bank of India's supervision over the cooperative banks
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Char Dham priests to protest against Uttarakhand government’s decision to set up Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board

OpIndia Staff -
Priests claim that Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board has been set up by Uttarakhand govt will take control of temples
Read more
Media

CNN News 18 refers to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”, watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In a news segment, the ticker on CNN News18 kept referring to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir' a term Pakistanis use to refer to PoK.
Read more
News Reports

A day after Pakistan Cricket Board declared Mohammad Hafeez as coronavirus positive, the cricketer claims he is negative after second test done personally

OpIndia Staff -
After PCB declared Mohamaad Hafeez corona positive, the Pakistani cricketer got himself tested in personal capacity & found he is negative
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: As per Union Home Ministry’s order, ITBP takes over Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur, India’s largest COVID-19 care facility

OpIndia Staff -
ITBP took charge of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID-19 centre in Chattarpur. It is India's largest single COVID care facility.
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Hackers intrude e-class of class 6 students of a girls’ school, threaten students with rape and murder

OpIndia Staff -
Hackers enter online class of a Girl's school in Kolkata, abuse and threat the class 6 students with rape and murder
Read more

Connect with us

232,633FansLike
387,469FollowersFollow
255,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com