Monday, June 22, 2020
Home News Reports Odisha govt continues its flipflop ahead of SC hearing on review petition seeking modification...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Odisha govt continues its flipflop ahead of SC hearing on review petition seeking modification on stay of Rath Yatra

A brief summary of the events leading to the hearing of review petitions ahead of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.

Sambit Nayak

Also Read

Sambit Nayak
Supreme Court to hear review petitions in Rath Yatra today.
79

After the 18th June Supreme Court order stopping centuries old Rath Yatra (or as we call it Ratha Jatra) in Puri, amidst ongoing pandemic, 4 review petitions have been listed for Monday hearing to reconsider the decision. Meanwhile, state government has changed its positions faster than players change shuttlecocks in a Men’s doubles Badminton match.

Here is a brief summary of events so far. After the MHA order on 7th May asking state government to decide on the fate of Rath Yatra, State government allowed chariot construction to begin and other Rath Yatra related rituals to go on. On 11th May, a previously unheard NGO, Odisha Vikas Parishad, filed a petition to stop Rath Yatra as the pandemic situation was still on rise. SC took up for hearing on 18th. Both GoI and GoO were respondents. GoI, through SG Tushar Mehta pleaded to allow some rituals. GoO, however, took a completely different stance.

SC – What is your position?
GoO – There will be a gathering of 10-12 lakhs people. It’s dangerous to allow such a large congregation.
SC- We agree. No Rath Yatra then.

After the court order, GoO convened a cabinet meeting on the same evening at 7:30 PM, in which they decided to abide by the court order.

The state erupted. People protested against this decision. Hashtags trended all over social media. Initially, some organized campaigns tried to counter and present the government stand, “It’s the court order. We have no option but to abide. It’s taken for everyone’s well being”. However, such organized campaigns could not withstand the organic outpouring. People all over the nation urged GoO to fix their blunder and allow Rath Yatra. Meanwhile, state BJP tagged along BJD and parroted the same tune. Many leaders gave statements on record supporting GoO’s stand.

It is not that both parties didn’t know what is coming. But they didn’t expect people to see through their duplicity. They really thought that they can ride this tide by making SC the proverbial scapegoat. But that was not to happen.

In the meantime, 8 review petitions were filed out of which, four are listed for Monday hearing.

The Review Petitions on Rath Yatra Listed For Monday Hearing

King of Puri, Gajapati Dibya Singh Deb, who by record of rights is the chief servitor of Prabhu Jagannatha, wrote a letter to CM asking him to intervene and reconsider the decision. He also mentioned that the original plan was to shut down Puri and allow only selected servitors to conduct the Jatra. Why then government never presented these facts to SC. The letter got widespread support. The servitors also expressed their deep anguish. Sensing that the matter is getting out of hands, both parties went into damage control mode. BJP “appealed” the CM to take note of King’s letter.

Sambit Patra, BJP’s MP candidate for Puri, has also filed a review petition. What is astonishing is, Puri’s current MP, BJD’s Pinaki Mishra, who also happens to be a very senior counsel in the SC, is completely mum on this matter.

GoO in a smart move clarified that, the 10-12 lakh congregation was about Rath Yatras that would have been conducted all over the state. After Puri king’s clarification, state government will take favourable action in SC, when the matter comes for hearing. Read it as an affirmative stance by GoO. This is really laughable as the initial affidavit was about Rath Yatra in Puri only. GoO, being administrative head of the state, could have stopped it elsewhere by an executive order.

Now that there is a glimmer of hope of things turning around, do not allow any political party or government to take credit. Remember, one of them tried to sabotage and the other was hand-in-glove. As we say in Odia, “Bhakta ra Bhagaban“, God belongs to the devotee. If at all we have a favourable order, it’s the unflinching devotion of crores of devotees, it’s the Maharanas who pulled double shifts and worked in scorching Sun to finish the Ratha in time, it’s the chitrakaras who finished the wood carvings and Chanduas (appliques) burning midnight oil, it’s the daitapatis who carried out the daily rituals despite the hostile orders and last but not the least, it’s Him. Jagata ra Natha, Jagannatha, Lord of the Universe.

Jai Jagannatha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Sambit Nayak
Searched termsratha jatra, ratha yatra, rath yatra review petition, rath yatra cancelled

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha govt continues its flipflop ahead of SC hearing on review petition seeking modification on stay of Rath Yatra

Sambit Nayak -
Now that there is a glimmer of hope of things turning around, do not allow any political party or government to take credit. Remember, one of them tried to sabotage and the other was hand-in-glove.
Read more
Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha govt continues its flipflop ahead of SC hearing on review petition seeking modification on stay of Rath Yatra

Sambit Nayak -
Now that there is a glimmer of hope of things turning around, do not allow any political party or government to take credit. Remember, one of them tried to sabotage and the other was hand-in-glove.
Read more
News Reports

A year after Doordarshan discontinued her show due to anti-Hindu views, Yoga Instructor Ira Trivedi makes a comeback on Incredible India

OpIndia Staff -
Incredible India, a tourism campaign launched by GoI, has decided to provide platform to anti-Hindu Ira Trivedi in one of its webinars.
Read more
News Reports

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist Party of China in 2008

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Jethmalani said that the Congress MoU with Communist Party of China in 2008 has sinister implication for country’s security
Read more
Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Sharjeel Imam’s inflammatory speech in Aligarh led to arson, firing at police and looting of Temple donation boxes, UP Govt tells Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government said that the FIR filed by UP Police against Sharjeel Imam could not be clubbed with the rest as his speech had a distinct local effect.
Read more
News Reports

‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends nepotism in her Father’s Day message

OpIndia Staff -
Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but 'karma'.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms from Pakistan recovered

OpIndia Staff -
Security forces neutralise one terrorist in Kulgam and and three terrorists in Zadibal in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more

Connect with us

232,264FansLike
385,305FollowersFollow
254,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com