Saturday, July 18, 2020
Home News Reports The governance model of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot reveals how he was not ‘in talking...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

The governance model of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot reveals how he was not ‘in talking terms’ with his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot for the past 1.5 years

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot (L) and CM Ashok Gehlot (R)
5

In a shocking disclosure exposing the appalling system of governance in the state of Rajasthan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that he was not in ‘talking terms’ with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot.

According to the reports, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot said he was not communicating with Sachin Pilot after the latter was plotting to topple his government since its formation in December 2018.

Speaking to a media, Gehlot stated that Pilot was just playing the victim card over Special Operation Group (SOG) notice to him. He also claimed that the people of Rajasthan had elected him as the Chief Minister of the state and would be willing to hug him and welcome Pilot back to the party despite he was not in good terms with the young leaders for over one-and-half years.

“A minister does not talk to his CM, nor seeks his advice and there is no dialogue. In a democracy, even arch-rivals talk. The beauty of democracy is dialogue. The news generated over the last one-and-a-half years is sufficient for a book,” said Gehlot.

With Gehlot disclosing about factionalism within the party, there are now questions being raised on the lack of governance arising out of non-communication over affairs of the state between the two senior-most functionaries of the government.

When Gehlot was asked why Pilot was not made the Rajasthan Chief Minister while other state’s PCC presidents in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP – Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Bhagel and Kamal Nath respectively were made Chief Minister, he said that the decision was left to the high command.

“Most MLAs were in my favour and the situation in Rajasthan was different in comparison to other states. In Rajasthan, the people wanted me as CM,” said Gehlot.

Political crisis in Rajasthan

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday along with 20-25 Congress and independent MLAs.

Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined.

The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time. The rebel Congress leader has told Ashok Gehlot that ‘majority’ has to be proven on the floor of the House and not in the back garden of Gehlot’s residence. Sachin Pilot stated, “If they have numbers as claimed, then, why not do a headcount? Take them to the Governor instead of moving them to the hotel.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi defends anti-Hindu Periyar, who broke Lord Ganesha’s Murthis and slandered Shri Ram

OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has heaped praises on renowned hatemonger EV Ramasamy, aka Periyar.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more

AIMIM leader Kadir Khan, Congress leader Anup Patel instigated mother-daughter duo from Amethi to set themselves on fire in front of Yogi Adityanath’s office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR lodged against AIMIM's Kadir Khan and Congress's Anup Patel for instigating mother-daughter duo to set themselves on fire

After bungling up Rajasthan, Congress quotes Indira Gandhi to hail the principle of respecting ‘electoral mandate’, reduces itself to a joke

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Quoting Indira Gandhi, Congress tweeted, "Respecting the electoral mandate is quintessential in a democracy. Even the slightest attempt to subvert it is an insult to the hardworking citizens. #CongressKeVichaar".

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar

Man who tonsured head of a Nepali in Varanasi turns out to be associated with Shiv Sena, calls himself a ‘disciple of Bala Saheb’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A Nepali man was tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’ by one Arun Pathak who was from Shiv Sena

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

The governance model of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot reveals how he was not ‘in talking terms’ with his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot for the past...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said he was not communicating with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot since formation of the government
Read more
News Reports

Amidst celebration and fanfare, Lakshmi the Elephant returns home to Manakula Vinayagar Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, CM V. Narayanasami, had directed the forest department to return Lakshmi back to her home at the temple in Puducherry.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as one of top 3 districts in India in terms of active Coronavirus cases: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole writes letter to Centre...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Shirole, representing Shivajinagar constituency in Pune, has alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of abandoning Pune as the city emerges as a potent coronavirus hotspot
Read more
News Reports

Coimbatore: Unknown miscreants desecrate three Hindu temples and set them on fire, damage Trishul in front of one temple

OpIndia Staff -
Makaliamman temple, Vinayagar temple and Selvavinayagar temple in Coimbatore set on fire, desecreated by unknown people
Read more
News Reports

China forcing mass abortions and sterilization on Uighur Muslims is a stain of the century: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

OpIndia Staff -
China regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, forces intrauterine devices, sterilisation and even abortion
Read more
News Reports

BSP supremo Mayawati demands President’s rule in Rajasthan, accuses Ashok Gehlot of malpractices

OpIndia Staff -
Mayawati said that Rajasthan CM violated the anti-defection law and betrayed the BSP by admitting its MLAs into the Congress
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi defends anti-Hindu Periyar, who broke Lord Ganesha’s Murthis and slandered Shri Ram

OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has heaped praises on renowned hatemonger EV Ramasamy, aka Periyar.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
Politics

Amid power tussle in Rajasthan, Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader claims several of 105 BJP MLAs in the state in touch with Congress

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Congress leader, Ms Yashomati Thakur claimed that many of the 105 BJP MLAs were outsiders, referring to those who left NCP and Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader says a combination of Rum and half-fried eggs can cure Coronavirus, calls ‘Old Monk’ rum as ‘Khodays’

OpIndia Staff -
Gatti said he had himself tried many medicines for coronavirus but vouched that only rum and eggs worked. Shockingly, in the entire video, he refers to 'Old Monk' rum by a lesser known brand 'Khodays'.
Read more

Connect with us

236,253FansLike
409,680FollowersFollow
276,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com