The governance model of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot reveals how he was not ‘in talking terms’ with his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot for the past 1.5 years

In a shocking disclosure exposing the appalling system of governance in the state of Rajasthan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that he was not in ‘talking terms’ with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot.

According to the reports, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot said he was not communicating with Sachin Pilot after the latter was plotting to topple his government since its formation in December 2018.

Speaking to a media, Gehlot stated that Pilot was just playing the victim card over Special Operation Group (SOG) notice to him. He also claimed that the people of Rajasthan had elected him as the Chief Minister of the state and would be willing to hug him and welcome Pilot back to the party despite he was not in good terms with the young leaders for over one-and-half years.

“A minister does not talk to his CM, nor seeks his advice and there is no dialogue. In a democracy, even arch-rivals talk. The beauty of democracy is dialogue. The news generated over the last one-and-a-half years is sufficient for a book,” said Gehlot.

With Gehlot disclosing about factionalism within the party, there are now questions being raised on the lack of governance arising out of non-communication over affairs of the state between the two senior-most functionaries of the government.

When Gehlot was asked why Pilot was not made the Rajasthan Chief Minister while other state’s PCC presidents in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP – Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Bhagel and Kamal Nath respectively were made Chief Minister, he said that the decision was left to the high command.

“Most MLAs were in my favour and the situation in Rajasthan was different in comparison to other states. In Rajasthan, the people wanted me as CM,” said Gehlot.

Political crisis in Rajasthan

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday along with 20-25 Congress and independent MLAs.

Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined.

The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time. The rebel Congress leader has told Ashok Gehlot that ‘majority’ has to be proven on the floor of the House and not in the back garden of Gehlot’s residence. Sachin Pilot stated, “If they have numbers as claimed, then, why not do a headcount? Take them to the Governor instead of moving them to the hotel.”