Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Home Politics Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh has no right to outrage against Pakistan Gurudwara being...
Editor's picksNews ReportsOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh has no right to outrage against Pakistan Gurudwara being turned into a Mosque: Here is why

Amarinder Singh had opposed the CAA tooth and nail, calling it 'divisive' and also had passed a resolution against it. But whenever Sikhs face attacks, harassment and persecution in Islamic countries, he promptly tweets asking the government of India to intervene.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Capt. Amarinder Singh has no right to outrage about religious persecution of Sikhs. Here's why
Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo Credits : Indian Express)
21

The persecution of religious minorities including Hindus and Sikhs is not a new phenomenon in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Religious persecution and forced conversion continue unabated in the terror state of Pakistan. Despite repeated appeals by the Indian government, the Pakistani government has been doing little to save its religious minorities from the atrocities being meted out at them almost every other day.

Persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan

Last month, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) noted that despite restraining orders issued by a senior civil judge of Bahawalpur bench, the local authorities levelled 25 houses and partly demolished another 10 houses belonging to Hindus, leaving the occupants including women and children homeless. Around the same time, 102 Hindus were forcibly converted to Islam in the Golarchi district which falls under the Badin district of Sindh province, Pakistan. Earlier, a radical extremist was seen dismantling the temporary boundary wall of the new Sri Krishna temple in Islamabad. .Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar.

Attempt to convert Gurdwara to mosque

Recently, a Maulvi named Sohail Bhatt Attari reportedly took control of the land of Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan, the site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singhji, in Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore. The Maulvi who is the caretaker of Hazrat Shah Kaku Chishti Dargah encroached upon the land with the help of locals. Sohail, in a video, claimed that the land on which Gurudwara stands belongs to Hazrat Shah Kaku Chishti Dargah and Shaheedganj Masjid. As per reports, attempts are now being made to convert the Gurdwara into a mosque.

As per reports, Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has taken cognisance of the protests and has asked the Lahore police to take ‘strict action’ against the maulvi named Sohail Bhatt Attari who has been provoking locals against the historic Gurudwara. Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, External Affairs Ministry, said on Monday that India had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the issue.

Captain Amarinder Singh expresses his concern

Days after the Maulvi encroached upon the land of the historic Gurudwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in a bid to convert it into a mosque in the eastern city of Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and convey the concerns of Punjab to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to protect places of worship sacred to the Sikh community.

Singh tweeted, “Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into a Mosque. Urge Dr S Jaishankar to convey Punjab’s concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence.”

Captain Amarinder Singh lost moral ground

While concerns raised by Captain Amarinder Singh are not unfounded, it must be remembered that he was amongst those politicians who opposed the humanitarian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. The law seeks to fast track citizenship of persecuted minorities who fled from the Islamic majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avoid torture and harassment.

Despite being well-aware of the treatment meted out to religious minorities in the neighbouring Islamic nations, the ace Congress politician opposed the CAA. “You want to change the secular fabric of the country. We want to break brotherhood merely for politics. Clearly, no lessons have been learnt from history,” he was quoted as saying. He had said that the ongoing situation in India was similar to the one witnessed in Germany during the 1930s under the leadership of Adolf Hitler. Opposing the act tooth-and-nail, the Punjab Congress government had even passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.

By doing so, Captain Amarinder Singh has lost the moral high ground to ask the Indian government to intervene and talk to Pakistan whenever instances of religious discrimination and persecution of Sikhs come to light. It is indeed hypocritical for a politician to be vocal against law designed to help persecuted minorities on one hand and simultaneously asking the central govt to intervene to ensure their protection.

Moreover, the government of India has already lodged a protest with the Pakistani authorities, condemning and sharply criticising the attempts to convert the Gurudwara into a Mosque.

Punjab CM had exposed his hypocrisy during the Afghanistan Gurudwara attack too

It is not the first time that the Punjab CM had exposed his hypocrisy over the issue of Sikhs facing religious persecution in Islamic countries. Earlier in March, when Islamic terrorists had attacked a Gurudwara in Kabul’s Shor Bazar area, killing 28 and injuring 15 others, Amarinder Singh had urged MEA S Jaishankar to make arrangements to ‘airlift’ the Sikh families living under threat in Afghanistan.

Punjab CM’s tweet after Kabul Gurudwara attack

It is indeed remarkable how conveniently the Punjab CM has highlighted the plight of Sikhs in Pakistan and Afghanistan to gain political mileage, but when the Indian government was bringing a landmark law that will provide real, practical help to the persecuted minorities, including Sikhs in those countries, Amarinder Singh had instead chosen to appease his political masters and had opposed the CAA.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAmarinder Singh tweet, Sikhs Afghanistan, Pakistan Sikh news

Trending now

Politics

Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh has no right to outrage against Pakistan Gurudwara being turned into a Mosque: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
While concerns raised by Captain Amarinder Singh are not unfounded, it must be remembered that he was amongst those politicians who opposed the humanitarian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.
Read more
Opinions

The Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi is no place for ‘Muslim Ram Bhakts’ who believe Shri Rama is an Islamic cleric and not a...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Muslim Ram Bhakts' are on the way to Ayodhya in their bid to attend the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.
Read more

OpIndia report on the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi is now live on Kindle store and available for purchase

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Riots OpIndia report is now live on Kindle and can be purchased on the platform for the nominal cost of Rs. 101.

After opposing Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir, Maharashtra government set to give relaxations for Bakra Eid

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While Uddhav Thackeray wanted the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be held via video conferencing, he now might relax guidelines for Eid in Maharashtra

Facebook de-platforms page that shared videos of ex-Muslims talking about how they were persecuted after they left Islam

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Facebook, on the 27th of July 2020, unpublished a page on the social media platform called Ex-Muslims TV, that merely shared short videos of ex-Muslims and the persecution they faced by the community after they had left Islam.

India lodges strong protests against attempts in Pakistan to covert historic Lahore Gurudwara into a Mosque: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India lodges strong protest against attempts to convert a historic Gurudwara into a Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
News Reports

Indian government bans 47 Chinese apps operating as ‘clones’ of the earlier banned apps

OpIndia Staff -
The ban on 'clone' Chinese apps comes a month after Govt of India banned 59 apps including TikTok over security concerns.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more
News Reports

This is why the American editor of The Wire wants to silence IPS officer Nageswara Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan, has hit out at former interim-director of CBI M Nageswara Rao after the latter spoke out against what he calls "Project Abarahamosation of Hindu Civilisation".
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh has no right to outrage against Pakistan Gurudwara being turned into a Mosque: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
While concerns raised by Captain Amarinder Singh are not unfounded, it must be remembered that he was amongst those politicians who opposed the humanitarian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.
Read more
Opinions

The Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi is no place for ‘Muslim Ram Bhakts’ who believe Shri Rama is an Islamic cleric and not a...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Muslim Ram Bhakts' are on the way to Ayodhya in their bid to attend the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia report on the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi is now live on Kindle store and available for purchase

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Riots OpIndia report is now live on Kindle and can be purchased on the platform for the nominal cost of Rs. 101.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan gives Nishan-e-Pakistan award to Kashmiri radical Syed Ali Shah Geelani, wants his ‘struggles’ included in school curriculum

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, Syed Ali Shah Geelani had reportedly resigned from the Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist groups in the Valley.
Read more
News Reports

After opposing Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir, Maharashtra government set to give relaxations for Bakra Eid

Jinit Jain -
While Uddhav Thackeray wanted the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be held via video conferencing, he now might relax guidelines for Eid in Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Joykali Matar Temple, one of the oldest in the region, reconstructed with India’s help, inaugurated by the Indian envoy

OpIndia Staff -
Reconstructed 300-year old Kali Temple was inaugurated in Natore by Indian High Commissioner and Bangladesh minister.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, neo-JMB may carry out attacks in Bangladesh and announce new ISIS wing Bengal Ulayat, suggests intelligence report

OpIndia Staff -
Security agencies in Bangladesh have received an intelligence input that terror outfit "neo-JMB", followers of the ISIS ideology, are planning to carry out terror attacks on the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha
Read more
News Reports

‘He thinks we are useless’: Loyalists of Sonia Gandhi in the Congress party feel ignored by Rahul Gandhi, do not support his recent videos

OpIndia Staff -
The NDTV report stated that Chidambaram has stated that though Rahul has sought his opinions on certain occasions in the past, he had not consulted him regarding his current videos and allegations against the PM.
Read more
Politics

Was looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati orders 6 BSP MLAs to vote against Congress...

OpIndia Staff -
BSP supremo Mayawati has also joined the cacophony and has now decided to take Congress to court for their shenanigans in Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebrities were in touch with Pakistan’s ISI-backed agents, made shady deals despite warning: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Pakistan-origin American citizen named Rehan Siddiqui, and some other event managers were blacklisted by the Home Ministry for their suspected links with the ISI.
Read more

Connect with us

237,623FansLike
416,392FollowersFollow
282,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com