A day after the horrific terror attack by Islamic terrorists at a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving 28 dead and at least 15 injured, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has now requested the Modi government to fly the Sikh families out of Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to evacuate the Sikh families from the terror-hit Afghanistan. He requested the Modi government to airlift the Sikh families who are currently in the ‘moment of crisis’.

Dear @DrSJaishankar, there are a large number of Sikh families who want to be flown out of Afghanistan. Request you to get them airlifted at the earliest. In this moment of crisis, it’s our bounden duty to help them. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 28, 2020

Ironically, Capt. Amarinder Singh’s request to evacuate persecuted minorities from Islamic countries such as Afghanistan comes despite the fact that he had himself opposed the Modi government’s idea of giving refuge in India to the persecuted minorities of the three neighbouring countries through Citizenship Amendment Act.

After the historic legislation was passed, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had slammed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA calling it against the secular fabric of the country. He said that the ongoing situation in India is similar to the one witnessed in Germany during 1930s under the leadership of Adolf Hitler.

Opposing the act tooth-and-nail, the Punjab Congress government had even passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.

However, Punjab CM Singh seems to have now realised the need for the humanitarian law which provides for citizenship to minorities such as Sikhs in Afghanistan who have been persecuted at the hands of Islamic terrorists for years now. He has now sought help from the Modi government for the evacuation of Sikh families stranded in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistani terrorists have also begged the Indian government seeking evacuation of stranded Sikhs in Afghanistan. Jaswant Singh Thekedar, the founder of pro-Khalistani Dal Khalsa terror organisation, has requested the Indian government to shelter the remaining families of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, armed Islamic terrorists attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar Area of Afghanistan killing at least 28 people and left hundreds injured. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, the possible role of the Tehreek-e-Taliban backed by Pakistan has not been ruled out.

It was later reported that the Islamic State communique had claimed the responsibility for the attack. An Indian identified as Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal alias ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’ from Kerala had reportedly carried out the attack in order to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’.

In 2016, Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal had escaped from Kerala to join Islamic terror outfit ISIS. Before he escaped, he was a shopkeeper in Kasargod, Kerala. He had joined ISIS along with 14 others from Kasargod itself. Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal was wanted by NIA in its 2016 Kasargod ISIS module case and had a red corner notice out against him.