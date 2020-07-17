Friday, July 17, 2020
Home Editor's picks As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai to return to Kerala as BMC keeps salary pending

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Uddhav Thackeray government struggles to pay the salaries of doctors from Kerala
Uddhav Thackeray(Source: livemint)
2

Even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra headed by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray passed a special provision, sanctioning the purchase of expensive cars for the ministers, several doctors from Kerala, who had come to Mumbai at the Maharashtra state government’s bidding to fight the coronavirus spread in the city, are on their way back as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet paid their salaries.

15 of the 40 doctors have already left for Kerala while the remaining will be leaving shortly. Besides doctors, at least 35 nurses from Kerala, who had joined Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai last month, too, have not received their due salaries.

BMC interminably postponing the salaries

“All 40 doctors who flew to Mumbai from Kerala have not received their remuneration. They were supposed to work here for two months. Fifteen of them decided to return home last week due to salary issues,” said a doctor associated with the South Asia chapter of Doctors Without Borders that had facilitated the movement of these professionals to Maharashtra during the lockdown.

For the past few days, the doctors raised their concerns of not being paid. They also alleged that the BMC was not reimbursing their travel expenses. They said that the Municipal corporation was continuously postponing their payment. The BMC initially promised to pay by July 5, then deferred it to July 10 and finally to July 13. However, the salaries of the doctors were not credited by July 15.

A BMC official has assured that salaries will soon be credited in the bank accounts of the doctors and the nurses as the file was on the move.

Despite the non-payment of salaries, the Maharashtra government requests more medical force from Kerala

A team of 40 doctors and 35 nurses had arrived in Mumbai on June 9 after the government requested the Kerala government. They were entrusted with the task of aiding the BMC in setting u a COVID-19 hospital in the city. The BMC had promised a salary of Rs 2 lakh for specialist doctors, Rs 80,000 for MBBS doctors and Rs 35,000 for nurses, along with travel allowances.

While the doctors and nurses who had already arrived in Mumbai to join the city’s frontline forces in combating a rapidly spreading pandemic are yet to be paid, the Maharashtra government has put in an additional request for the health care resources to the Kerala government. In a letter to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 22, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Our doctors and nurses have been fighting a long-drawn battle against COVID-19, and whilst we have begun to chase the virus and chase it for good, we need to have more members into our medical frontline front to assist increased capacity. Apart from ICU trained nurses, we require intensivist’s, anaesthetists, pulmonologists, physicians at large.”

Uddhav Thackeray government passes a special provision for the purchase of expensive cars

The Maharashtra government is struggling to pay its own employees, let alone health care resources requested from other states. But while the state is floundering to make payments to the employees involved in the fight against the coronavirus, the government had recently given its authorisation for the purchase of 6 new vehicles for its ministers.

The approval from the Uddhav Thackeray government came at a time when the Maharashtra Treasury is in a bad shape in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown in the state.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government gave its nod for the purchase of Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX (7 seaters) worth Rs 22,83,086 from Madhuban Motors Pvt. Ltd., Lower Parel, Mumbai. It is pertinent to note that while the ceiling limit for the purchase of a car has been Rs 20 lakh, a special provision, with the approval of the state government’s finance department and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was passed to pursue the purchase of the vehicles.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai to return to Kerala as BMC keeps salary pending

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC has been consistently deferring the payment of doctors as promised by the Maharashtra government while requesting the Kerala government for the medical resources
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai to return to Kerala as BMC keeps salary pending

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC has been consistently deferring the payment of doctors as promised by the Maharashtra government while requesting the Kerala government for the medical resources
Read more
News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Christian group apologises after pastor burns idol of Goddess Ain Donyi, legal rights group writes to HM about rampant conversion campaigns

OpIndia Staff -
The incident shocked Tajum Tasung from Vanvaashi kalyan Ashram. He said, "The action of Christians in Seppa region is shameful. I condemn the incident. I have never seen anything like this.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint poured on the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore, tension ensues in Sundarapuram area

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu police said that some unidentified people poured saffron paint on the statue of Periyar, tension is now brewing in the area
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express report insinuates Delhi Police giving special treatment to Hindu accused in riot cases, Police calls it ‘highly misleading’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police in its rejoinder to Indian Express said that the tone and tenor of the report were misleading and gave the impression that the Delhi Police was acting in a biased manner.
Read more
News Reports

Congress brings in ‘audio recording’ drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs: Did it inadvertently admit that Gehlot does not have the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot have been firmly asserting that they have a majority and the Rajasthan government is stable. The sudden audio drama and claims of a Congress MLA saying that they do not have the numbers adds new twist to the political development in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Varavara Rao tests positive for Coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital from Taloja central jail
Read more
News Reports

Police lodges FIR after AMU student receives threats from another student, told she will be forced to wear “brass hijab”

OpIndia Staff -
Police file FIR after AMU students threaten female student for saying girls in the University are forced to cover themselves up in hostels
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did the Rs 263 crore Sattar Ghat bridge in Bihar collapse within 29 days of construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The barbs were not limited to the opposition parties. Some netizens also blamed Bihar govt for the Sattar Ghat Bridge collapse
Read more

Connect with us

236,113FansLike
408,488FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com