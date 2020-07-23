Thursday, July 23, 2020
Times Now runs news claiming Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from COVID-19, Big B calls it ‘incorrigible lie’

A lot of speculations, including misleading, fake messages were running on social media groups since the actor's hospitalisation. Earlier, a misleading message that the actor has vested business interests with Nanavati Hospital were shared on social media.

OpIndia Staff

Amitabh Bachchan calls the news of his recovery from coronavirus fake
Amitabh Bachchan, image via India Today
68

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachhan has been admitted in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital for over ten days now after testing positive for coronavirus. His son Abhishek was also admitted with him, later Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were also found COVID-19 positive.

Times Now has on 23 July run a news show claiming that the actor has ‘fully recovered’ and has finally tested negative for the Chinese virus.

Times Now’s news item on Amitabh Bachchan’s recovery

Not just claiming the actor’s recovery, Times Now also got several people to ‘comment’ on their recovery. Filmaker Ashoke Pandit was heard saying that all the fans of Big B (as Bachchan is popularly known) had prayed for his recovery and their prayers have been heard.

Big B fact-checks Times Now

Soon after the news was run, Amitabh Bachchan himself, who has an active social media presence, called out the claims. He stated that the claims made by Times Now are incorrect. He added that it is “irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie.”

Following the actor’s tweet, Times Now had also shared a tweet acknowledging that the actor has denied the ‘news’.

Amitabh and Abhishek both reportedly had mild symptoms of the viral disease. They were immediately shifted to the Nanavati Hospital for treatment. The actor keeps sharing messages and motivational words on social media for his fans and also thanks them for all the prayers and good wishes for his family.

A lot of speculations, including misleading, fake messages were running on social media groups since the actor’s hospitalisation. Earlier, a misleading message that the actor has vested business interests with Nanavati Hospital were shared on social media. Also, a number of ‘so-called’ secular liberals had shared distasteful, negative remarks about the actor’s health and treatment.

Even if the veteran actor has not tested negative for the coronavirus yet, we pray for his quick recovery and hope that today’s fake news becomes true soon.

