Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home News Reports He wasn't concerned with Ayodhya, has been collecting bomb-making material for several years: ISIS...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

He wasn’t concerned with Ayodhya, has been collecting bomb-making material for several years: ISIS terrorist’s mother to the police

Neighbours have stated that the terrorist's family has been boycotted by others in the village because of his radical behaviour. Yusuf's mother has told police that he used to tell that even if a mosque is built in Ayodhya, nobody will go there to pray.

OpIndia Staff
Mother of ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf/ Image source: News18
9

During the initial interrogation, Abu Yusuf, the ISIS terrorist nabbed by Delhi police on August 22, had said that he was planning a major terror attack as a retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The mother of the terrorist has, however, negated this claim, saying that his terrorist activities had nothing to do with the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

As per a report by News18, she claimed that the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple had just happened a few days ago, while Abu Yusuf alias Mustaqeem had been preparing to make explosives for the last three years at his home in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Kahkaksha, the mother of Abu Yusuf revealed that her son often told her that even if a mosque comes up on the temple site in Ayodhya, no one would go there to offer prayers. He was not bothered in the Ayodhya verdict nor was he concerned whether a temple or a mosque was being built on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, said the mother.

The ISIS terrorist was inspired by bomb-making videos, spent hours watching them on Youtube

Speaking to the Delhi police special cell, Kahkaksha said that Yusuf used to watch bomb-making videos on Youtube for hours and was inspired by these videos, Yusuf was collecting materials to make the explosives for the last three years.

Had converted to a hardline terrorist after he returned from Saudi in 2010

- Advertisement -

The terrorist’s mother said that for very long she was unaware of her son’s dangerous motives. It was only revealed when Yusuf returned from Saudi Arabia in 2010. He was completely radicalised and had converted into a hardline terrorist when he returned. Because of his fanaticism, the villagers started distancing themselves from Abu Yusuf and his family, divulged Kahkaksha.

It is pertinent to note here that Abu Yusuf had spent five years from 2006 to 2010 in Saudi Arabia. Security agencies believe that this was the time when he came in contact with the radicals and started operating as a sleeper cell for ISIS. Yusuf had also revealed that he had planned to move to Khorasan in Afghanistan along with his family but his handler Huzaifa died in 2019 that forced him to stay in India.

Abu Yusuf’s family botcotted by villagers

Meanwhile, an elderly neighbour named Tahira said that the entire village had boycotted Abu Yusuf’s family. They were not invited for marriages or any other ceremonies which took place in the village. Asafiya Khanam, another woman living in the neighbourhood, said that it was because of Yusuf that all the other families of the village had kept a distance from their family.

The ISIS terrorist took advantage of the lockdown to test his explosives

Asafia Khanam furthered that during the lockdown in the month of April, they had once heard an ear-piercing noise and seen smoke billowing from a cemetery located in the eastern fringe of the village. Abu Yusuf had taken advantage of the lockdown to test the explosives he made. Asafia said: “we all witnessed it, but at that time, no one, could imagine that Abu Yusuf was harbouring such devious plans”, said the neighbour.

On 22nd August, Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative from New Delhi after an encounter. The Police got the information about him from Intelligence Agencies after which he was nabbed. Reports suggested that Abu Yusuf was highly influenced by the Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik who fled from India and took shelter in Malaysia.

The security agencies took Yusuf to his native place in Balrampur Uttar Pradesh to search his house. The police found bomb jackets, explosives and inflammatory material at his residence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISIS news, Balrampur ISIS news, ISIS terrorists
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

Law B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

He wasn’t concerned with Ayodhya, has been collecting bomb-making material for several years: ISIS terrorist’s mother to the police

OpIndia Staff -
Police had recovered bomb jackets, explosives and other incriminating materials from the house of the ISIS terrorist in UP's Balrampur.
Read more
News Reports

ED files prosecution complaint against 12 Hizbul terrorists under PMLA, says trust in Kashmir got hawala money from Pakistan for bomb blasts

OpIndia Staff -
ED files prosecution complaint against 12 accused of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists under PMLA.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC reserves judgement on the quantum of punishment, says how can they ‘forgive’ if he refuses to admit his mistake

OpIndia Staff -
The judges also expressed displeasure on the fact that Bhushan's petition was released to the press before it was submitted to the court.
Read more
News Reports

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.
Read more
Political History of India

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar
Read more
Law

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court
Read more
News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,871FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com