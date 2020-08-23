Human bomb jackets, explosives and inflammatory literature found at ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf’s house

According to the report published in News 18 Hindi, during the search at ISIS terrorists Abdul Yusuf’s house in Badhya Bhaisahi, Balrampur, police have recovered two human bomb jackets, explosives and provocative literature. They also found passports of his wife and four children. UP ATS has detained three suspects and questioning them for more information. The Special Cell of Delhi Police took Abdul Yusuf back to New Delhi.

ANI reported that a team of Delhi Police reached Balrampur in UP on Saturday evening with Yusuf. The Delhi police and UP ATS searched the house and detained three people for questioning. ADG Prashant Kumar said in a statement that police teams and intelligence agencies are interrogating terrorist Abu Yusuf. They have recovered IEDs and other material from him.

Balrampur: Delhi Police took a person into custody at Utraula’s Badhya Bhaisahi, the native village of ISIS operative Abu Yusuf who was arrested in Delhi last night. https://t.co/VkCxfC3zYx pic.twitter.com/bBcPr7tfcU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2020

Citing sources, ANI reported that the suicide jacket was to be used for fidayeen attacks. DGP UP has instructed all SSPs and security agencies of the state to remain on high alert.

ISIS operative arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested Abdul Yusuf alias Abu Yusuf/Mustkeem on Friday night after a brief encounter from North Delhi. The cops recovered 2 KG of IEDs and a weapon from him. The police had received inputs about him from Central Intelligence agencies. According to reports he was radicalized on social media and was planning to carry out a lone wolf type attack in the National Capital. Many of his handlers were based in Syria and Pakistan.