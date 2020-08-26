Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Home News Reports JEE-NEET row: Congress IT cell indulges in ridiculous rumour-mongering to coerce the government to...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

JEE-NEET row: Congress IT cell indulges in ridiculous rumour-mongering to coerce the government to postpone the examinations

Several old photographs available on the Internet has been used by Congress IT cell to claim that students will commit suicide if the JEE-NEET exams are not postponed

OpIndia Staff
Congress IT cell indulges in fear-mongering to force the government to defer JEE NEET examinations
Representative Image(Source: AajTak)
137

As the controversy surrounding the postponement of competitive exams JEE and NEET swells, with the central government refusing to defer the exams any longer, IT cell of several opposition political parties, most notably Congress have sprung into action, attempting to corner the government by hijacking the issue concerning students.

A large number of inflammatory social media posts have come up, demanding the deferment of the competitive exams that are scheduled to happen early next month. Through these posts, the rabble-rousers are attempting to whip up anti-government sentiments, piggybacking on the discontent surrounding the government’s denial to adjourn the exams further.

Congress IT cell ran a propaganda campaign to malign the Modi government as anti-student

Congress IT cell seems to be at the forefront of this online campaign to project the Modi government as anti-student. It has brazenly indulged in fear-mongering to stop the examinations from happening. Fake videos and pictures of students allegedly traumatised and distressed by the government’s decision to continue with the examinations are being shared by the members of the Congress IT cell.

Dubious Twitter accounts, some of which were created only recently in August 2020, have indulged in making false claims and sharing old images to contribute towards the Congress IT cell’s campaign against the Modi government. A Twitter user who went by the handle @AnanyaS06358832, with the date of joining Twitter in August 2020, shared an image of a slit wrist to allude that she is committing suicide against the government’s decision to persist with the examinations as per schedule.

Tweet against the government decision to continue JEE NEET exams on schedule
- Advertisement -

However, on reverse searching the image, one finds that the picture has been on the Internet since aeons and it has been shared multiple times on Twitter itself. When several Twitter users pointed out that the image has been lifted from Google, the Twitter user promptly deleted the tweet.

Another Twitter user shared yet another picture of a hand dripping with blood, alleging that many students have attempted to commit suicide after the government decided against postponing the examinations. The Twitter user also alleged that students are facing depression and mental stress because of the centre’s decision. The presence of #AntiStudentModiGovt hashtag in the tweet indicates that it is a tweet by a Congress IT cell members as the hashtag has been used by several Congress functionaries in their tweet against the Modi government.

However, what is interesting that several other Twitter users have also shared the same image, alleging that their friends had attempted to commit suicide after the government did not budge from its position of postponing the competitive examinations.

Here is another tweet by a Twitter user who has uploaded the same picture of blood dripping from the wrist as shared by the above Twitter user. Interestingly, even the text of this tweet is an exact replication of the previous tweet, indicating that bots may have been employed to promote the propaganda campaign.

In one instance, a student of Political Science has posted a tweet alleging that he could not give the examinations of JEE and NEET because of the raging coronavirus pandemic and floods. It may be noted that JEE is an entrance exam for engineering courses and NEET is the entrance exam for medical courses.

Some of the IT cell members have not even bothered to mask their real agenda in opposing the JEE-NEET examination. One such Twitter user, tweeting with hashtags such as #AntiStudentModiGovt and #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID, has called for students to hit the streets and hurl stones on the authorities to register their protest against their decision.

A Twitter user trying to incite students to come on roads against the government decision

With the government resolute on its decision to conduct the examinations as per schedule, the Congress party has tried to tap the incipient resentment among a small section of students and leverage it to force the government to backtrack on its decision. It is to this end that Congress IT cell members have unabashedly employed fear-mongering, peddled old pictures as recent ones, made fake claims and blatantly called for fomenting unrest in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Interviews

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims
Read more
News Reports

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.
Read more

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani newspaper Dawn says that Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi have a common destiny so they should get together (politically) to defeat Modi.

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

JEE-NEET row: Congress IT cell indulges in ridiculous rumour-mongering to coerce the government to postpone the examinations

OpIndia Staff -
Congress IT cell warriors have attempted to hack protests against JEE-NEET exam by using fake social media posts
Read more
News Reports

Most article on Scots Wikipedia written in mangled English by an American who can’t speak Scots: Reddit user makes explosive revelation

OpIndia Staff -
A Reddit user has revealed that most articles on Scots Wikipedia are written in mangled English by people who don't know Scots
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau registers case in the Sushant Singh Rajput death matter after drugs angle come up in ED probe

OpIndia Staff -
Narcotics Control Bureau registers case in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after ED finds drug angle in the case during probe
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra police punch ABVP activists on the face for demanding fee waiver

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra police resorted to attacking ABVP activists for protesting against the govt demanding 30% waiver of fees
Read more
News Reports

Kumkum Bhagya actor Tripti Shankhdhar alleges her father tried to kill her, case registered by UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Kumkum Bhagya fame Tripti Shankhdhar uploaded a video on Instagram alleging that her father threatened to kill her
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger had accused the organisation of hosting paedophilic content

OpIndia Staff -
In 2010, Larry Sanger had alleged that Wikimedia Commons was rife with renderings of children performing sexual acts
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged in Indore against ‘journalist’ Pyare Miyan, 5 others for rape, sexual exploitation of minor girls

OpIndia Staff -
The horrific incident had come to light after five girls, including four minors, were found in Bhopal's Ratibad area in an inebriated state.
Read more
News Reports

Four terrorists of Palestinian Islamic Jihad group blow themselves up accidentally while preparing to bomb Israel

OpIndia Staff -
Palestinian terror groups have been attacking Israeli citizens with arson balloons and rockets. In response, Israel has been bombing specific facilities in the Hamas stronghold.
Read more
Interviews

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan publishes fakes speech at UNSC meeting that it didn’t attend, Indian mission at UN busts its lies

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC meeting that Pakistan has claimed to have attended was open only for UNSC members, and Pakistan is not a member curently
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
438,856FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com