If you are active on social media, you must have heard the term ‘Godi Media’. It is a term often used by social media trolls to deride media houses that are critical of the Congress or AAP. In an interesting turn of events, the Congress supporters have today started calling the NDTV as ‘Godi media’.

It all started with NDTV’s tweet where it claimed that Rahul Gandhi during CWC Meeting accused the Congress leaders who had written a ‘dissent letter’ of colluding with the BJP. The ‘news’ was soon picked up by other media portals too, but NDTV had broken it and despite prompt clarification by the Congress that Rahul had said no such thing, NDTV stood by its report, attributing to sources.

Here are some tweets that show people calling NDTV all sort of names. The ‘news’ had generated a lot of reactions, with Kapil Sibal going on a full-fledged rant, so naturally, the Congress camp seemed to be rattled.

Congress supporters attack NDTV

Calling NDTV Godi Media, Deep Karan Singh of Congress said that “sources” want to mislead the nation and NDTV is helping them.

‘Sources’ want to mislead the nation , Godi Media won’t be successful in their agenda !#CWCMeet @INCIndia https://t.co/TcjBDNHHKi — Deep Karan Singh (@Deepkaran_INC) August 24, 2020

Mihir Sharma who is supposed to be a journalist got furious and asked NDTV if they would like to explain the tweet. he added, “Do your job as journalists, if you expect the world to support you when you get in trouble for journalism.”

@ndtv, do you want to explain this tweet? Do you stand by it? Who are your sources? If you can’t tell us, why have you granted them anonymity? Do your job as journalists, if you expect the world to support you when you get in trouble for journalism. https://t.co/hVSE8chTe3 — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) August 24, 2020

Hasiba Amin of Congress shamed NDTV and asked them to delete it.

A user Priya who seemed to be a fan of Rahul Gandhi and Indian National Congress claimed that NDTV’s true face has been exposed because of this one tweet. The user also called NDTV as ‘Jhadu media’, in an apparent attempt to prove that it is worse than ‘Godi media’.

Today, @NDTV and its journalists have also been exposed due to the #CWCMeet. This channel is also not trustworthy.

Yes, it is not Godi Media but Jhaadu Media.

Be aware guys, inka bhi propaganda hai @INCIndia ke against.@Nidhi @umashankarsingh @ravishndtv https://t.co/H7cSSp8yqR — Priya (@inc_priya) August 24, 2020

Gaurav Pandhi, the National Coordinator, Digital Communications & Social Media at Congress took a jibe at a viral video of PM Modi feeding peacocks and poked NDTV in a single tweet while trying to show his intelligence. He said, “Shame on you @/NDTV for spreading fake news & lies.”

The peacocks are puking what was fed to them yesterday. Shame on you @NDTV for spreading fake news & lies. https://t.co/HbU7pTWCgx — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 24, 2020

The AAM Aadmi Party, probably not wanting to miss out on all the fun, and social media attention, posted and image of BJP’s Lotus with Congress’s hands embedded in it as it’s petals. They named it as Congress Janata Party.

While Congress supporters have unleashed their fury at NDTV for making their prince Rahul Gandhi seem negative, the CWC meeting is in itself a whole different level of drama. As we write this report, the meeting continues. We will update if any other media house gets declared as Godi Media by the angry Congress supporters.