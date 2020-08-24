Monday, August 24, 2020
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress trolls fume over communication fiasco, call NDTV 'Godi media': Read why

Congress IT cell's Gaurav Pandhi even compared NDTV with the peacocks in PM Modi's garden. He called NDTV a peacock who is puking what it was fed.

Anurag
Rahul Gandhi's alleged statement accusing Congress veterans of colluding with the BJP has resulted in party supporters bashing NDTV
NDTV claims Rahul blamed Congress leaders for working for BJP, Congress supporters vent anger at NDTV
3

If you are active on social media, you must have heard the term ‘Godi Media’. It is a term often used by social media trolls to deride media houses that are critical of the Congress or AAP. In an interesting turn of events, the Congress supporters have today started calling the NDTV as ‘Godi media’.

It all started with NDTV’s tweet where it claimed that Rahul Gandhi during CWC Meeting accused the Congress leaders who had written a ‘dissent letter’ of colluding with the BJP. The ‘news’ was soon picked up by other media portals too, but NDTV had broken it and despite prompt clarification by the Congress that Rahul had said no such thing, NDTV stood by its report, attributing to sources.

Here are some tweets that show people calling NDTV all sort of names. The ‘news’ had generated a lot of reactions, with Kapil Sibal going on a full-fledged rant, so naturally, the Congress camp seemed to be rattled.

Congress supporters attack NDTV

Calling NDTV Godi Media, Deep Karan Singh of Congress said that “sources” want to mislead the nation and NDTV is helping them.

Mihir Sharma who is supposed to be a journalist got furious and asked NDTV if they would like to explain the tweet. he added, “Do your job as journalists, if you expect the world to support you when you get in trouble for journalism.”

Hasiba Amin of Congress shamed NDTV and asked them to delete it.

A user Priya who seemed to be a fan of Rahul Gandhi and Indian National Congress claimed that NDTV’s true face has been exposed because of this one tweet. The user also called NDTV as ‘Jhadu media’, in an apparent attempt to prove that it is worse than ‘Godi media’.

Gaurav Pandhi, the National Coordinator, Digital Communications & Social Media at Congress took a jibe at a viral video of PM Modi feeding peacocks and poked NDTV in a single tweet while trying to show his intelligence. He said, “Shame on you @/NDTV for spreading fake news & lies.”

The AAM Aadmi Party, probably not wanting to miss out on all the fun, and social media attention, posted and image of BJP’s Lotus with Congress’s hands embedded in it as it’s petals. They named it as Congress Janata Party.

While Congress supporters have unleashed their fury at NDTV for making their prince Rahul Gandhi seem negative, the CWC meeting is in itself a whole different level of drama. As we write this report, the meeting continues. We will update if any other media house gets declared as Godi Media by the angry Congress supporters.

Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

