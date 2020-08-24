Monday, August 24, 2020
Home Social Media The Wire journalist Rohini Singh attacks ANI for story broken by NDTV, hails NDTV...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh attacks ANI for story broken by NDTV, hails NDTV after realising they did it first

When Nidhi Razdan clarified that it was NDTV which had broken the 'news' first, Rohini immediately changed her stance. When a twitter user pointed it out and stated that NDTV also had the story and many, including Rohini herself, had believed it, she again stated that she had no reason to doubt her colleagues.

OpIndia Staff
The Wire journalist Rohini Singh slams ANI for a story broken by ANI, hails NDTV after realising they did it first
NDTV
1

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh today slammed news agency ANI for covering a story that was first reported by NDTV. The story pertained to the internal rift within the Congress party, with Rahul Gandhi allegedly accusing the signatories of the dissent letter of ‘colluding with the BJP’.

Rohini mounted an attack against the ANI after some sources reported that Rahul’s alleged statement was false and he had said no such thing. This report about the Gandhi scion alleging senior party members of collusion with the rival party was first reported by NDTV and was later picked up by the ANI.

However, the Wire journalist, best known for her stunning whataboutery on social media websites, decided to vent her spleen against the ANI and not against NDTV, who originally reported the internal turmoil within the Congress party.

“So @INCIndia strongly denies @RahulGandhi accused the letter writers of being in cahoots with the BJP. Says such words weren’t spoken at all at the CWC. Seems ‘sources’ misled ANI as usual when it comes to the Congress,” Singh tweeted in a sly attack against the ANI.

- Advertisement -

Later, when Nidhi Razdan, the former employee of the NDTV reminded Singh that NDTV was the first one to break the story and questioned why the Congress did not deny resignation offered by Azad, the Wire journalist quickly took a u-turn, praising the pertinent point raised by the former NDTV anchor.

While Singh displayed an unusual alacrity in censoring ANI for the report about the dispute within the Congress party, she did not show the same promptness on slamming the NDTV when she was informed that it was the NDTV who had first broken the story about the imbroglio within the Congress party.

Rohini Singh defended herself saying Kapil Sibal was misled by ANI’s sources to tweet against Rahul Gandhi

Furthermore, when Social Media leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Ankit Lal questioned Ms Singh over her tweet accusing the ANI of publishing a misleading report by citing the tweet posted by Kapil Sibal, Singh brazened out her stand, stating Sibal was, perhaps, misled by ANI’s sources, as claimed by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Rohini went on to vent her anger on ANI, while it was NDTV which had broken the ‘news’ first.

Rohini Singh’s tweet

When Nidhi Razdan clarified that it was NDTV which had broken the ‘news’ first, Rohini immediately changed her stance. When a twitter user pointed it out and stated that NDTV also had the story and many, including Rohini herself had believed it, she again stated that she had no reason to doubt her colleagues.

Rohini’s tweets

Kapil Sibal had earlier posted a tweet, expressing his anguish over the allegations of collusion with the BJP levelled against him by the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. However, he later pulled down the tweet, and posted a new tweet, stating that he was personally informed by Gandhi that he never said what was being attributed to him in the media.

ANI’s Smita Prakash reacts

ANI’s Smita Prakash, however, gave a ‘befitting reply’ to some of the journalists who were blaming ANI for the Congress communication fiasco.

Taking a dig at a certain journalist known for a certain 2bhk apartment, Smita Prakash said the concerned person should be made the Congress president as nobody else is more concerned about the party.

Earlier, Prakash had shared that Tehseen Poonawalla had also credited ANI for the particular issue while appearing for an NDTV news show.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRohini Singh congress, 2 bhk rohini, congress party president
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.
Read more
Politics

3 possible explanations why Congress seems to be imploding and a war is brewing between the old and new guard

Editorial Desk -
It should also be kept in mind that while old leaders like Sibal dissent, young and uncouth leaders like Hardik Patel support the Rahul Gandhi camp.
Read more

Cracks in Yadav household? Tej Pratap Yadav, son of fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav, tweets cryptic tweet on ‘thieves’ who looted Bihar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wondered whether Tej Pratap Yadav had directed the Tweet towards his father- the fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav

Here is what is happening at Congress Working Committee meeting. We have no idea what to make of it

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

Opinions saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh attacks ANI for story broken by NDTV, hails NDTV after realising they did it first

OpIndia Staff -
A political turmoil was set off within the Congress party after NDTV reported that Rahul Gandhi has accused the dissenters of conspiring with the BJP. Later the statement was denied.
Read more
News Reports

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.
Read more
Politics

3 possible explanations why Congress seems to be imploding and a war is brewing between the old and new guard

Editorial Desk -
It should also be kept in mind that while old leaders like Sibal dissent, young and uncouth leaders like Hardik Patel support the Rahul Gandhi camp.
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf influenced by Zakir Naik, wanted to retaliate against Ram Mandir construction. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to retaliate against Ram Mandir construction, say reports.
Read more
Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more
News Reports

Cracks in Yadav household? Tej Pratap Yadav, son of fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav, tweets cryptic tweet on ‘thieves’ who looted Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wondered whether Tej Pratap Yadav had directed the Tweet towards his father- the fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav
Read more
Editor's picks

Here is what is happening at Congress Working Committee meeting. We have no idea what to make of it

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra’s self-proclaimed ‘chela’ and ‘gold buddy’ roots for the Gandhis, says no ‘outsider’ can be Congress president

OpIndia Staff -
Congress worker Jagdish Sharma has been very vocal about his proximity to Gandhi family's son-in-law Robert Vadra.
Read more
Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,078FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com