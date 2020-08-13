Thursday, August 13, 2020
Home News Reports ED questions Rhea Chakraborty over alleged mismatch in income and expenses, asks to submit...
News Reports
Updated:

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty over alleged mismatch in income and expenses, asks to submit financial records: Read details

ED said that the answers Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and her father Indrajit gave during interrogation were not satisfactory. They have seized their mobile phones, two iPads and a laptop. The gadgets have been sent for forensic examination.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty and her family during interrogation by ED
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik (during ED probe, Image: The Statesman)
79

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for almost 18 hours. They are now examining the financial transactions made from Sushant Singh Rajput’s accounts in the last year. According to the sources quoted by Indian Express, ED has not yet found any “substantial direct transfers” from Rajput’s account to Rhea or her family members.

Indian Express reported that ED has only found withdrawals amounting to Rs 55 lakh from his primary account with Kotak Bank. At the beginning of the last financial year, Rajput had Rs 15 crore in his account. He used the money to make tax and travel-related payments, among other expenses. The agency also noted that there is no joint account belonging to Rhea and Sushant.

Mismatch in Rhea’s income and expenses

The sources said that the agency questioned Rhea for the alleged mismatch between her income and expenses. They have asked her to submit records of her income and investments. As per the reports, Rhea and her brother are directors in at least two firms set up by Rajput named Front India For World Foundation (incorporated in January 2020) and Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited (incorporated in September 2019).

KK Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput, had lodged an FIR in Patna, Bihar on 25th July 2020. On 31st July, ED had registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and her relatives based on the FIR. In his complaint, Singh alleged that Rhea has siphoned off Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s accounts in one year. Singh requested in his complaint that a probe should be initiated in all accounts help by Sushant. He also asked that his credit card statements should be checked and see if there were any transfers made to Rhea or her family or associates.

Mobile and gadgets seized

- Advertisement -

According to a report published in The Statesman, ED has seized mobile phones and other gadgets belonging to Rhea and her family members. ED said that the answers Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and her father Indrajit gave during interrogation were not satisfactory. They have seized four mobile phones, two belonging to Rhea, one to Showik and one to her father. They have also seized two iPads and one laptop. The gadgets are sent for forensic investigation.

IANS quoting sources noted that the ED will check if there are deleted messages from conversations between Rhea and Sushant, Rhea and her family members or people associated with Sushant. ED will also examine if there was any discussion about financial transactions between Sushant, Rhea and their family members.

As of now, Rhea, Showik and Indrajit have not shared any details of the properties they own. ED has asked them as well as the banks to provide all the details of any property owned by either of them and other family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Rajput allegedly ended his life by suicide on 14th June 2020. His father KK Singh had filed a complaint in Bihar against Rhea and her family for pushing him to the point where he ended his life. CBI took over the case on union government’s order after a formal request from Bihar police. ED also registered a money laundering against Rhea based on the FIR lodged by Bihar police. While there have been many allegations of foul play being involved in the suspicious death, Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea has been exploiting him financially and has been blackmailing him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsED Rhea Chakraborty, ED Sushant Singh case, Sushant Singh girlfriend
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
A day after first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda
Read more
News Reports

Congress link emerges in Bengaluru riots, husband of party’s corporator named as an accused in FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha - one of the masterminds of Bengalururiots, is the husband of Congress corporator from Nagavara Irshad Begum
Read more

‘Temples are spreading COVID-19’: 5 reasons why that is untrue and mere propaganda, driven by Leftists and Islamists

Social Media Nivan Sadh -
Left-liberals and Islamists have started to trend "#TirupatiVirus" on Twitter, claiming that 75% of India's COVID-19 cases are linked to temples.

Dravidian sabotage in education: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India zeneraalstuff -
Tamils in Tamil Nadu have had the benefits of national integration, wider exposure to language among others, denied to them by the Dravidian agitation.

PM Narendra Modi launches Transparent Taxation platform, Taxpayer’s Charter to honour the honest taxpayers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi launches new transparent taxation platform including Faceless assessments, Faceless appeals, and Taxpayer's charter

#BringBackAnandRanganathan trends as users protest Twitter declaring a Quranic verse ‘hateful’ and blocking Dr Anand Ranganathan who posted the verse

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter claimed that citing a Quranic verse is against the rules of the platform and is 'hateful conduct'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt starrer Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets over 1.3 million ‘dislikes’ on YouTube within hours of premiere

OpIndia Staff -
Within hours of its premiere on YouTube, the Sadak 2 trailer got over 1.3 million dislikes, making it one of the most disliked tailer on the video streaming site.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

From cheap goods to telecom: How China’s industrial hegemony and guerilla marketing tactics can hurt India

Guest Author -
Be it the battlefield or business environment, Chinese have always tried to strain India's economy in all possible aspects.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai Police records statement of journalist Faye D’Souza’s husband in the ‘fake views’ scam involving singer Badshah

OpIndia Staff -
Rapper Badshah had confessed that he had paid Qyukl, where Sagar Gokhale is director and COO, for fake views of his YouTube video
Read more
News Reports

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty over alleged mismatch in income and expenses, asks to submit financial records: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea and her brother are directors in at least two firms, Front India For World Foundation and Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, set up by Rajput.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did water enter Delhi Transport Corporation bus when incessant rains flooded the national capital

OpIndia Staff -
The video which social media users claimed to be of Delhi is from Jaipur which was uploaded on YouTube on August 11, 2020
Read more
Media

Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
A day after first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda
Read more
News Reports

Tricolour is slowly replacing the black flag in Chhattisgarh’s worst Naxal-hit regions as villagers embrace peace and development: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Many schools in the Bastar district, which is considered a core area of Naxal activity, have started initiating flag hoisting ceremony on occasions like Independence Day and Republic day or any other national festival, in which the villagers participate extensively, says the report.
Read more
News Reports

Congress link emerges in Bengaluru riots, husband of party’s corporator named as an accused in FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha - one of the masterminds of Bengalururiots, is the husband of Congress corporator from Nagavara Irshad Begum
Read more
Social Media

‘Temples are spreading COVID-19’: 5 reasons why that is untrue and mere propaganda, driven by Leftists and Islamists

Nivan Sadh -
Left-liberals and Islamists have started to trend "#TirupatiVirus" on Twitter, claiming that 75% of India's COVID-19 cases are linked to temples.
Read more
News Reports

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Draft notification 2020 explained: Facts vs allegations of harming the environment

Akshaan Gupta -
Contrary to the Congress party and other opponents, the Draft EIA notification 2020 brings much needed reforms in EIA
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
428,745FollowersFollow
298,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com