Govt officials wanting exemption from compulsory 14 day home isolation upon arrival in Mumbai now need to take permission from BMC: Details

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government has released a new circular on Friday making mandatory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notification for handling the domestic passengers, which states that passengers arriving in Mumbai will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in light of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the city.

“A 14 day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against #coronavirus. Government officials desiring an exemption must write to amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in two working days prior to arrival, with work details #AtMumbaisService,” BMC tweeted on Thursday.

The BMC, meanwhile, has asked visiting government officials to seek prior approval from them before visiting the state. The BMC has notified that the government officials desiring an exemption should write two working days prior to their arrival.

The notification comes amidst the ongoing feud between the Bihar and Mumbai police departments after the BMC had forcefully quarantined IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from Bihar who was in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The IPS officer was made to quarantine and self-isolate for six days.

With Mumbai quarantine rules, CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case might get difficult

Following the incident, the Bihar police had gone to the Supreme Court seeking the release of the Bihar officer. On Friday, two days after the Supreme Court had rapped the Maharashtra government over confining the Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari, the Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday released the IPS officer from quarantine and asked him to return to Patna on August 8.

Interestingly, the BMC order has also been released just a day after CBI took over the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and registered the Patna police FIR related to the criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The CBI is scheduled to visit Maharashtra to probe the death case in coming days.

With now new circular in place, it might be difficult for the CBI officials to investigate the death case of the 34-year-old actor in a free and fair manner, if they fail to get an exemption for the 14-day quarantine rule from the BMC.