Two days after Supreme Court had rapped the Maharashtra government over confining the Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari, the Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday released the IPS officer from quarantine and asked him to return to Patna on August 8.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to return to Bihar. The BMC has stated that it will free the senior police officer from the quarantine centre on a condition that he would leave the city before August 8.

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was the head of the four-member Bihar Police team, which visited Mumbai to investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The BMC has also released a statement, which read, ”The Municipal commissioner of MCGM has is asking to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine to facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duties.”

Image Source: Zee News

The BMC has also stated that Tiwari will need to share his travel documents with them to prove he is going back and will no longer stay in Mumbai.

This development comes after Bihar Police had written to the BMC officers requesting the release of Vinay Tiwari. The Bihar Police had cited the observations made by the Supreme Court, directing the release of Bihar’s IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine.

On August 6, Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey had warned of legal action if the IPS officer was not released from “forcible quarantine” by the end of the day. The Bihar government had even argued in the Supreme Court against the quarantine of Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari.

The Bihar Police had stated that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation meant for IPS officers and had to stay in a guest house.

The Supreme Court had observed that the manner in which the IPS officer was quarantined in Mumbai sent out a wrong message. Despite such observation by the apex court, the BMC had refused to budge earlier and had refused to free the senior IPS officer.

CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Meanwhile, the CBI on Thursday took over the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and registered the Patna police FIR related to the criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The case will now be investigated by a special investigation team, Reports have stated that Manoj Sashidhar, an IPS officer and a joint director of CBI, will lead the team. He is to be assisted by DGP Gagandeep Gambhir and Anil Yadav. The FIR has been registered in response to a complaint filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh with Bihar police.

The Bihar government had appealed for a CBI investigation after the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police created hurdles for Bihar police officers investing the case after KK Singh’s complaint.

In addition to the CBI probe, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the financial angle in the case after Sushant’s father had alleged that money from his son’s account was transferred to other accounts that do not belong to Sushant. ED has registered a money laundering case in the matter.

The 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.