The Indian music maestro, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj has passed away at the age of 90. The Indian classical vocalist breathed his last in New Jersey, the United States.

Music legend Pandit Jasraj dies in the US, says his daughter Durga Jasraj



The music maestro belonged to the Mewati Gharana, which is known for their devotion to Indian classical music. His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led him to win numerous awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj

He was the first-ever Indian musician to have a minor planet named after him. International Astronomical Union (IAU) had named a minor planet between Mars and Jupiter, VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006, as ‘Panditjasraj’.

Other famous musicians and composers who have astronomical bodies named after them are Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee fondly called him “Rasraj”

The former Indian PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a connoisseur of poetry and music, fondly called Panditji, “Rasraj”. He disclosed this during the launch of his authorised biography, “Rasraj: Pandit Jasraj”. He had said that this is one upadhi (title) that he loves the most.

He is survived by wife Madhura, daughter Durga and son Sharang Dev.

PM Modi also shared an obituary for the music legend on Twitter. “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere,” the PM wrote.