Three days after the Supreme Court found advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt, around 41 lawyers have appealed against his conviction to the apex Court on Monday. On August 14, the Supreme Court found Prashant Bhushan guilty for two tweets where he had raised aspersions on the apex court, and specifically against the Chief Justice of India.

Lawyers urge to prevent ‘miscarriage of justice’

According to journalist Utkarsh Anand, the said lawyers had expressed ‘disappointment’ over the utter disregard of the Supreme Court to the presence of the Attorney General and his opinion in the matter as mandated by law. They had urged the apex court to defer the effect of the judgment until a larger Bench decides on the issue of ‘criminal contempt.’ The lawyers also asked the apex Court to prevent the ‘miscarriage of justice’ and restore the confidence of citizens in the institution.

41 lawyers, comprising more than half of them senior advocates, have appealed to the #SupremeCourt for not effecting the conviction of adv Prashant Bhushan in the criminal contempt case. pic.twitter.com/GfD1Pqy8P3 — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) August 17, 2020

Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself and that the CJIs who presided over the court in the last 6 years, and particularly last 4, had a particular role in destroying the Indian democracy.