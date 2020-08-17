Monday, August 17, 2020

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer thrashed, Lalitpur police initiates action against cop, orders probe

OpIndia Staff -
Lalitpur police stated that action has been initiated against the accused cop and a probe has been ordered.
The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

OpIndia Staff -
The habitual troll is followed by many Congress and AAP official functionaries, along with many so-called 'journalists' and 'activists' who identify as 'secular-liberals'.
‘Sanghi snake’: Liberals and Islamists slam Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for claiming anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests were sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals and Islamists slammed the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were BJP-sponsored
Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Contempt row: 41 lawyers appeal to the Supreme Court against the conviction of Prashant Bhushan

Three days after the Supreme Court found advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt, around 41 lawyers have appealed against his conviction to the apex Court on Monday. On August 14, the Supreme Court found Prashant Bhushan guilty for two tweets where he had raised aspersions on the apex court, and specifically against the Chief Justice of India.

Lawyers urge to prevent ‘miscarriage of justice’

According to journalist Utkarsh Anand, the said lawyers had expressed ‘disappointment’ over the utter disregard of the Supreme Court to the presence of the Attorney General and his opinion in the matter as mandated by law. They had urged the apex court to defer the effect of the judgment until a larger Bench decides on the issue of ‘criminal contempt.’ The lawyers also asked the apex Court to prevent the ‘miscarriage of justice’ and restore the confidence of citizens in the institution.

Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself and that the CJIs who presided over the court in the last 6 years, and particularly last 4, had a particular role in destroying the Indian democracy.

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Prashant Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself
Prashant Bhushan to file a review petition against SC judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan will file a review petition challenging the SC's August 14 judgement holding him guilty of comtempt of court
Zee5 issues apology for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series Abhay – 2

OpIndia Staff -
Zee5, online streaming platform of Zee Television, in its web series depicted freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as a 'criminal'
‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat on life support while battling liver cirrhosis

OpIndia Staff -
Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari
Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
