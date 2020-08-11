Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials ‘AU’, Times Now has reported. Rhea Chakraborty is the former girlfriend of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it is alleged that she was involved in his mysterious death.

TIMES NOW accesses Rhea Chakraborty's call records: Multiple calls between Rhea & mysterious initials 'AU'.



Details by TIMES NOW's Pranesh. | #SushantVIPBetaDisclosure pic.twitter.com/f5WMdkHnAk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 11, 2020

As per Times Now, there were 44 outgoing calls between the said number and Rhea Chakraborty. However, when one calls the number, it is received by an individual with initials SU. Currently, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate is investigating the matter and it remains to be seen who this individual is and whether the individual was involved in the said matter in any way at all.

In TrueCaller as well, the phone number is registered with a name bearing the initials SU. There were 17 incoming calls in addition to the outgoing calls and 2 SMSes. There was one call to that number on the 13th of June, a day before the death of the Bollywood actor, and another was made the day after his death. A call was also made on the 16th of June.

Father of Sushant Singh Rajput to Supreme Court

Father of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Sushant’s family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion. Contending that the family does not trust Mumbai Police with the investigation into the case of their late son, the family counsel of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said on behalf of the actor’s father that Mumbai police was taking the investigations into a completely different direction.

- Advertisement -

Mumbai police have summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused” in the case of his son’s death, said KK Singh’s counsel as he furthered that the mark seen on the actor’s neck could be of a belt. “It has to be she (Rhea) who controlled everything and she had to be investigated but Mumbai Police was doing something else”, argued Susuhant’s father through Vikas Singh.

Vikas Singh adds that a preliminary investigation can’t go beyond seven days. But Mumbai Police went on and on and didn’t even go after the real accused.

Rhea’s flip flop on CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It is pertinent to note here that Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea who now seems to be flustered with her name appearing in the inquiry, has changed her stance on her demand for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The Bollywood entertainer, who had a month after Sushant’s death, batted for the investigative agency to intervene, has now been attributing adjectives like “illegal”, “against the notion of Federalism” and discriminatory to the agency. She recently, also invoked the upcoming Bihar elections insinuating that the death case of Sushant was being isolated and blown out of proportion since the death of Sushant Singh, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar.