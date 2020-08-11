Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh...
News Reports
Updated:

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

As per Times Now, there were 44 outgoing calls between the said number and Rhea Chakraborty. However, when one calls the number, it is received by an individual with initials SU.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with a mysterious 'AU'
Image Credit: MoneyControl
3

Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials ‘AU’, Times Now has reported. Rhea Chakraborty is the former girlfriend of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it is alleged that she was involved in his mysterious death.

As per Times Now, there were 44 outgoing calls between the said number and Rhea Chakraborty. However, when one calls the number, it is received by an individual with initials SU. Currently, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate is investigating the matter and it remains to be seen who this individual is and whether the individual was involved in the said matter in any way at all.

In TrueCaller as well, the phone number is registered with a name bearing the initials SU. There were 17 incoming calls in addition to the outgoing calls and 2 SMSes. There was one call to that number on the 13th of June, a day before the death of the Bollywood actor, and another was made the day after his death. A call was also made on the 16th of June.

Father of Sushant Singh Rajput to Supreme Court

Father of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Sushant’s family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion. Contending that the family does not trust Mumbai Police with the investigation into the case of their late son, the family counsel of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said on behalf of the actor’s father that Mumbai police was taking the investigations into a completely different direction.

- Advertisement -

Mumbai police have summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused” in the case of his son’s death, said KK Singh’s counsel as he furthered that the mark seen on the actor’s neck could be of a belt. “It has to be she (Rhea) who controlled everything and she had to be investigated but Mumbai Police was doing something else”, argued Susuhant’s father through Vikas Singh.

Vikas Singh adds that a preliminary investigation can’t go beyond seven days. But Mumbai Police went on and on and didn’t even go after the real accused.

Rhea’s flip flop on CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It is pertinent to note here that Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea who now seems to be flustered with her name appearing in the inquiry, has changed her stance on her demand for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The Bollywood entertainer, who had a month after Sushant’s death, batted for the investigative agency to intervene, has now been attributing adjectives like “illegal”, “against the notion of Federalism” and discriminatory to the agency. She recently, also invoked the upcoming Bihar elections insinuating that the death case of Sushant was being isolated and blown out of proportion since the death of Sushant Singh, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSushant Singh Rajput
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Live Updates

Gujarat: Loudspeaker permission granted by Bhuj Magistrate to Shiv Mandir after it was denied on grounds that coronavirus transmits to sound waves

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

Media OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
Politics

Here is what Sachin Pilot said when an agitated Rajdeep Sardesai insinuated that his rebellion was sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot issued a sharp rejoinder after Rajdeep Sardesai suggested that the rebelling Congress MLAs were doing it at the behest of the BJP
Read more
News Reports

Nobody in the family saw his body hanging, don’t trust Mumbai police: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput argues in SC

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has reserved the order in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after hearing submissions made by the father
Read more
News Reports

Meerut Police initiates action against a social media user for threatening activist and writer Nidhi Bahuguna

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Bahuguna was threatened by a social media user for recounting her ancestors’ ordeal in Muslim majority Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

‘With the strength of your experience, our country will win this battle,’ PM Modi holds meeting with CM of ten states with maximum Covid-19...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi held meeting with Chief Ministers of ten states that contribute to 80% of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more
Politics

‘Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,’ Rajdeep Sardesai trolled on social media after Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bhoomi Pujan meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
After a clip of his interview with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

OpIndia Staff -
Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.
Read more
Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,314FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com