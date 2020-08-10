Monday, August 10, 2020
After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty had taken to Twitter to request Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry. In less than a month, she has now claimed that CBI inquiry is a political move.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty (source: Rhea's Instagram account)
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty and her family members arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai at 11 AM today for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the death of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after, the actor moved the Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging “unfair” media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty, who had once stressed on a CBI inquiry into the untimely death of Sushan, is now seen objecting to the CBI inquiry and calling the investigative agency, on which she had then placed her trust, discriminatory. She alleged that CBI, who otherwise does not bother to investigate financial scams of thousands of crores, has, in a drop of a hat, registered a case against her, even without there being a jurisdiction in the foundational case, and is falsely trying to implicate her.

Rhea, flustered with her name appearing in the inquiry, goes on to invoke the Bihar elections, insinuating that the death case of Sushant was being isolated and blown out of proportion since the death of Sushant Singh, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar.

Calling out the media reports, the Bollywood entertainer furthered that “Media had convicted accused in 2G and Talwar case in similar fashion where each and every accused was later on found innocent by the Courts”.

In her bewilderment, Rhea Chakraborty forgets that the CBI, to whom she had attributed adjectives like “illegal” and “against the notion of Federalism” and now calls discriminatory, is the same investigative agency she had counted on, a month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty demand CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

The struggling actor had taken to Twitter on July 16 to demand a CBI probe into the case.

Rhea Chakraborty’s old Tweet demanding a CBI probe in Sushant Singh’s death case

Tweeting to Home Minister Amit Shah, Rhea had said that it had been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and requested for a CBI inquiry. “I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry,” Rhea tweeted on July 16. She further added, “I only want to understand what pressures, promoted Sushant to take this step (of alleged suicide),” she tweeted.

