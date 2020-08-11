Father of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput KK Singh, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Sushant’s family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion. Contending that the family does not trust Mumbai Police with the investigation into the case of their late son, the family counsel of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said on behalf of the actor’s father that Mumbai police was taking the investigations into a completely different direction.

“The larger picture is that my client has lost his son,” he said, adding that the Mumbai Police did not listen to Sushant’s father and “took the investigations into a completely different direction”.

“His daughter could enter after the body was reportedly brought down. Nobody in the family has seen his body hanging,” he argued.

Mumbai police have summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused”: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Supreme Court

Mumbai police have summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused” in the case of his son’s death, said KK Singh’s counsel as he furthered that the mark seen on the actor’s neck could be of a belt. “It has to be she (Rhea) who controlled everything and she had to be investigated but Mumbai Police was doing something else”, argued Susuhant’s father through Vikas Singh.

- Advertisement -

Vikas Singh adds that a preliminary investigation can’t go beyond seven days. But Mumbai Police went on and on and didn’t even go after the real accused.

Singh contended that the consequence of Sushant’s “exploitation”, and the criminal breach of trust and cheating all happened at Patna. “So Patna police have the jurisdiction to register the FIR under Section 179 of the CrPC,” he submitted, adding that there has already been a delay of many days in the case, and if more time passes, evidence will be destroyed.

“I am from Patna and without my son I have no one to light my funeral pyre. This itself shows that Patna has jurisdiction”, said KK Singh.

When Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the same: Family counsel of the late actor

Asking the apex court to ensure that the home quarantine rule is not applicable to CBI officers. the senior counsel representing Sushants father contended: “Maharashtra Govt changes rules on Aug 3, a day after Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined forcibly. It was to disable the investigation.” saying this Vikas Singh argued before the apex court that when Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the same.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court asked Rhea Chakraborty’s counsel whether it wants CBI to investigate or not? To this Rhea’s lawyer said: “I want a fair investigation. I have a strong disquiet the manner in which Bihar made that recommendation and CBI took over. This matter must go to Mumbai first. And if the CBI has to come in, it could come later”.

Asking all the parties to submit arguments in writing on Thursday, the Supreme Court has reserved the order in the case.

Rhea’s flip flop on CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It is pertinent to note here that Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea who now seems to be flustered with her name appearing in the inquiry, has changed her stance on her demand for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The Bollywood entertainer, who had a month after Sushant’s death, batted for the investigative agency to intervene, has now been attributing adjectives like “illegal”, “against the notion of Federalism” and discriminatory to the agency. She recently, also invoked the upcoming Bihar elections insinuating that the death case of Sushant was being isolated and blown out of proportion since the death of Sushant Singh, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar.