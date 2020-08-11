Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Nobody in the family saw his body hanging, don't trust Mumbai police: Father of...
News Reports
Updated:

Nobody in the family saw his body hanging, don’t trust Mumbai police: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput argues in SC

When Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the same: family counsel of Sushant Singh Rajput.

OpIndia Staff
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) his father KK Singh (L) (courtesy: DNA India)
1

Father of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput KK Singh, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Sushant’s family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion. Contending that the family does not trust Mumbai Police with the investigation into the case of their late son, the family counsel of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said on behalf of the actor’s father that Mumbai police was taking the investigations into a completely different direction.

“The larger picture is that my client has lost his son,” he said, adding that the Mumbai Police did not listen to Sushant’s father and “took the investigations into a completely different direction”.

“His daughter could enter after the body was reportedly brought down. Nobody in the family has seen his body hanging,” he argued.

Mumbai police have summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused”: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Supreme Court

Mumbai police have summoned everyone, “except the real suspects or accused” in the case of his son’s death, said KK Singh’s counsel as he furthered that the mark seen on the actor’s neck could be of a belt. “It has to be she (Rhea) who controlled everything and she had to be investigated but Mumbai Police was doing something else”, argued Susuhant’s father through Vikas Singh.

- Advertisement -

Vikas Singh adds that a preliminary investigation can’t go beyond seven days. But Mumbai Police went on and on and didn’t even go after the real accused.

Singh contended that the consequence of Sushant’s “exploitation”, and the criminal breach of trust and cheating all happened at Patna. “So Patna police have the jurisdiction to register the FIR under Section 179 of the CrPC,” he submitted, adding that there has already been a delay of many days in the case, and if more time passes, evidence will be destroyed.

“I am from Patna and without my son I have no one to light my funeral pyre. This itself shows that Patna has jurisdiction”, said KK Singh.

When Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the same: Family counsel of the late actor

Asking the apex court to ensure that the home quarantine rule is not applicable to CBI officers. the senior counsel representing Sushants father contended: “Maharashtra Govt changes rules on Aug 3, a day after Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined forcibly. It was to disable the investigation.” saying this Vikas Singh argued before the apex court that when Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the same.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court asked Rhea Chakraborty’s counsel whether it wants CBI to investigate or not? To this Rhea’s lawyer said: “I want a fair investigation. I have a strong disquiet the manner in which Bihar made that recommendation and CBI took over. This matter must go to Mumbai first. And if the CBI has to come in, it could come later”.

Asking all the parties to submit arguments in writing on Thursday, the Supreme Court has reserved the order in the case.

Rhea’s flip flop on CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It is pertinent to note here that Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea who now seems to be flustered with her name appearing in the inquiry, has changed her stance on her demand for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The Bollywood entertainer, who had a month after Sushant’s death, batted for the investigative agency to intervene, has now been attributing adjectives like “illegal”, “against the notion of Federalism” and discriminatory to the agency. She recently, also invoked the upcoming Bihar elections insinuating that the death case of Sushant was being isolated and blown out of proportion since the death of Sushant Singh, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Nobody in the family saw his body hanging, don’t trust Mumbai police: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput argues in SC

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has reserved the order in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after hearing submissions made by the father
Read more
News Reports

Meerut Police initiates action against a social media user for threatening activist and writer Nidhi Bahuguna

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Bahuguna was threatened by a social media user for recounting her ancestors’ ordeal in Muslim majority Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

‘With the strength of your experience, our country will win this battle,’ PM Modi holds meeting with CM of ten states with maximum Covid-19...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi held meeting with Chief Ministers of ten states that contribute to 80% of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
Read more
Politics

‘Where do you want me to move on? I am in abyss,’ Rajdeep Sardesai trolled on social media after Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bhoomi Pujan meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
After a clip of his interview with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, Rajdeep Sardesai was trolled.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

OpIndia Staff -
Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.
Read more
Politics

Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand arrest of SP MLA Abu Azmi after he flouts social distancing guidelines, cuts birthday cake with a sword

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man named Haris Khan for celebrating birthday amid covid pandemic and cutting cakes with a sword.
Read more
Media

PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala gold smuggling case: All you need to know about the murky affair and the developments so far

OpIndia Staff -
The gold smuggling gang had reportedly smuggled about 150 kgs of gold into the country since September 2019.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of a ‘Hindi Supremacist’ Twitter account, its Islamist origins and links to widely followed Islamist accounts on the platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Twitter user Shubham Tripathi which has been trying to fan communal tensions by making regionalist comments is probably run by an Islamist.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,314FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com