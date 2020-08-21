The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea which sought a three-judge panel to inquire into the conduct of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a judge of the Supreme Court.

According to the reports, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra termed the PIL as “infructuous’ and asked why did the petitioner not file a petition in the last two years. Rejecting the petition, Justice Mishra said that Justice (Retd.) Gogoi has already demitted workplace.

“Why did not you (petitioner) press it for hearing in the last two years? This plea has become infructuous as he has demitted office,” the bench, comprising Justice Mishra, Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari mentioned.

Reportedly, the petition was filed by one advocate Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, who sought an inquiry into the alleged “omission and commission” by Justice (retd) Gogoi as a judge of the Supreme Court. However, the bench said that it would not entertain such a petition.

The petitioner said before the court that he had met the secretary general of the top court for listing of his plea but it was not listed.

Justice Gogoi, the first Chief Justice of Supreme Court from the northeast, is credited to have delivered the judgement in one of the most long-standing issues, the Ram Mandir verdict, before his retirement as the CJI on November 17, 2019. He is currently serving as the nominated member of the Rajya Sabha – the upper house of the Parliament.