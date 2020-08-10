Monday, August 10, 2020
Shah Faesal steps down as president of political party he founded, could return to administrative services

It is not clear whether he will join the administration. Intriguingly enough, it has been suggested in the past that Shah Faesal is NSA Ajit Doval's asset to create a 'managed opposition'.

Shah faesal has stepped down as president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement
Shah Faesal, who had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) with perennial protester Shehla Rashid, has stepped down as the president of the fledgling organisation. Furthermore, there is speculation that he will head back to the administration after he was informed that his resignation has not yet been accepted.

“State Executive Committee of J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) in an online meeting today discussed the ongoing political developments in the state. In the said meeting, the request of Dr. Shah Faesal to spare him from the organisational responsibilities was discussed. Dr Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation,” a statement issued by the party said.

“On this occasion, Dr Shah Faesal’s contribution as a well-wisher of the people of J&K was recalled and best wishes were accorded to him. It was further unanimously decided to appoint current Vice President Feroze Peerzada as President for the party in the interim till formal elections can be held for the post of President,” it added.

Feroze Peerzada said he is not aware what Shah Faesal has planned for his future. “We don’t know what exactly he will do. He has been talking about going for studies to the United States. There are also reports of his joining back the administration. We don’t know exactly as of now,” he stated.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted. He was made a part of the IAS cadre in Jammu & Kashmir after he had topped the civil services in 2010. In 2018, he had left for the USA to pursue further studies in the USA and following his return, he had established the JKPM.

It is not clear whether he will join the administration. Intriguingly enough, it has been suggested in the past that Shah Faesal is NSA Ajit Doval’s asset to create a ‘managed opposition’. Swati Chaturvedi and others have hinted at the possibility that the former bureaucrat is an Indian government asset.

However, we had said that it was unlikely to be so because of a variety of reasons and that Swati Chaturvedi and others were playing right into Home Minister Amit Shah and Ajit Doval’s hands by creating confusion in the minds of people. The decision to step down as the president of the JKPM does appear to hint that Shah Faesal has never been Doval’s asset.

