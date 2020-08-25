Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home News Reports Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC reserves judgement on the quantum of punishment, says how...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC reserves judgement on the quantum of punishment, says how can they ‘forgive’ if he refuses to admit his mistake

Justice Mishra pointed out that it is futile to give warnings to Bhushan since he doesn't believe he has done anything wrong. Justice Mishra also highlighted that an earlier contempt case against him was withdrawn only after Bhushan had expressed regret over his statements.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court reserves its judgment on the contempt of court case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan
Prashant Bhushan, image via Twitter
92

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the punishment to senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case regarding his contemptuous tweets against the Institution and the Chief Justices of India.

After listening to the submissions made by Dr Dhawan and Attorney General, Justice Mishra said that it has been “painful” to read all the statements made by Bhushan and his justifications. He stated that this is not the way a Supreme Court lawyer, with 30 years of experience should have behaved.

Justices Mishra and Gavai also pulled up defence counsel, asking if it is appropriate for the petitioner to release his response to the press before filing it in the court. The scathing observation made by the bench was in reference to Bhushan’s petition which was released in the press before it was submitted in the court of law.

Justice Mishra also highlighted that the convict Prashant Bhushan went to the extent of quoting Mahatma Gandhi but couldn’t bring himself to apologise for the disrespectful remarks he made against the Supreme Court and the Chief Justices.

AG KK Venugopal asks SC to forgive Bhushan for his contemptuous remarks

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, Attorney General KK Venugopal averred the instances when SC judges in the past had spoken about the corruption in the judiciary.

The AG then continued asserting that the former justices had sought improvement of administration of justice. He urged the bench to consider Prashant Bhushan’s tweets in the same light and forgive him or perhaps warn him, without meting out any punishment to him.

However, Justice Mishra tersely responded, “We expected something better than this. What can be done if he thinks he has done no wrong.”

The AG then referred to a contempt case against Bhushan for his remarks against AG that he had forged documents in the CBI Director case. The case was withdrawn after Bhushan expressed regret for his comments. The AG continued saying that the court should take a “compassionate view” that the same would be appreciated by the Bar and would befit the status of the Court.

However, Justice Mishra pointed out that it is futile to give warnings to Bhushan since he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong. Justice Mishra also highlighted that the contempt case against him was withdrawn only after Bhushan had expressed regret over his statements.

In addition to this, AG asked the Court to take Bhushan’s remarks off-the-record and close the case. But Justice Mishra responded, “How can they be taken off-the-record when Bhushan himself says they are his bonafide belief?”

Senior advocate Dhawan urges court to suo motu recall contempt of court verdict against Bhushan

Senior advocate Dhawan representing Prashant Bhushan reminded the bench about the contributions made by Bhushan as amicus and in public causes. He also pointed out how Justice Mishra, who had served as Chief Justice of Calcutta HC did not initiate contempt proceedings against CM Mamata Banerjee when she had called judges corrupt.

Justifying Prashant Bhushan’s contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and the Chief Justices of India, Dr Dhawan argued that courts are not immune to criticism, and urged the bench to suo motu recall the contempt verdict.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrashant Bhushan case, Supreme Court cases, Prashant Bhushan judgement
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

Law B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

Latest News

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC reserves judgement on the quantum of punishment, says how can they ‘forgive’ if he refuses to admit his mistake

OpIndia Staff -
The judges also expressed displeasure on the fact that Bhushan's petition was released to the press before it was submitted to the court.
Read more
News Reports

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.
Read more
Political History of India

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar
Read more
Law

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court
Read more
News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
Crime

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, reportedly shot by the old woman's grandchildren, the accused Saroj is seen hitting the frail old lady with a dust pan.
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,871FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com