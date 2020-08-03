Monday, August 3, 2020
Home News Reports “You will always be our pride”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes a heartfelt note...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

“You will always be our pride”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes a heartfelt note on Raksha Bandhan

On 14th June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide leaving family and fans devastated.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Instagram post of Sushant's sister
Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister posted a message for Rajput on Rakshabandhan
2

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant’s sister, has posted an emotional message on her Instagram remembering the moments she spent with him. She wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE!”

This is the first Raksha Bandhan for Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister after his death. Sushant’s sister was very close to his brother. Before Sushant ended his life, she stayed in Mumbai for two days with Rajput as he was allegedly upset over his breakup with Rhea. She was always worried about his health and well being before the incident. In another post, she wrote to PM Modi and requested him to look into the case.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The talented actor allegedly ended his life 14th June 2020. He was best known for his roles in M.S. Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others. His death was first connected to nepotism in Bollywood, but now it is said that his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty forced him to the point where he ended his life.

Mumbai Police is probing the case from the nepotism angle and till now have interrogated more than 40 high-profile celebrities in the case. On the other hand, Rajput’s father, KK Singh, filed a case against Rhea and her family alleging that she used Sushant for money and work. He also claimed in his complaint to Bihar Police that Rhea forced him not to contact his family.

After registering an FIR, a 4-member Bihar Police team reached Mumbai to investigate the case, but Maharasthra Police refused to co-operate. It has become a fight between police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra. Currently, Rhea is hiding to save herself from possible arrest by Bihar Police. One of the senior officers of Bihar Police has been forcefully sent to quarantine by BMC after he landed in Mumbai to lead the team.

Controversy over alleged mental disorder

Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged therapist, Susan Walker Moffat, recently came forward and made a statement in favour of Rhea. She said that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and she always saw Rhea supporting him. The statement was first published by Barkha Dutt’s news portal Mojo. However, both Barkha and Moffat forgot that as per law, they could not reveal information of a patient with a mental disorder without the consent of the patient.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssushant singh rajput sister, shweta singh kirti

Trending now

News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“You will always be our pride”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes a heartfelt note on Raksha Bandhan

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta Singh, Sushant's sister posted an emotional message on Raksha Bandhan
Read more
News Reports

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, receives an invitation for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya

Jinit Jain -
After receiving the invitation, Iqbal Ansari said it may be Lord Ram's wish that he gets the first invitation for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. He had welcomed the SC verdict last year.
Read more
News Reports

Want to make a contribution for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Here is what you need to do

OpIndia Staff -
The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will commence after the Bhoomi Pujan scheduled to take place on August 5th
Read more
News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Politics

BJP slams Times Now for claiming 21 BJP leaders, including 4 MPs and 1 MLA, ‘likely to join TMC’, calls it fake news

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal unit of the BJP slammed Times Now for claiming in a report that 21 of its leaders were 'likely to join' Trinamool Congress
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.
Read more
News Reports

Tavleen Singh comes out to defend her son Aatish Taseer for spewing venom on Amit Shah, lies through her teeth

OpIndia Staff -
Aatish Taseer still outraged about his OCI status revocation, uses vile, abusive words for India's Home Minister.
Read more
News Reports

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-China protests take place in Canada: ‘Covid-19 Made-in-China’ slogans raised

OpIndia Staff -
"China lied, people died" slogan were raised in Canada during the protest.
Read more

Live Updates

93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Benedict XVI served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.
Read more

PM Modi greets the nation on Sanskrit Day

OpIndia Staff -
World Sanskrit Day celebrates one of the most ancient languages of the world. It falls on the full moon day of the month of Shravan as per Hindu calendar.
Read more

Yogi Adityanath to reach Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi will be carrying out the Bhoomi Pujan for Bhavya Ram Mandir on 5th August 2020.
Read more

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.
Read more
More updates

Connect with us

238,648FansLike
420,468FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com