Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant’s sister, has posted an emotional message on her Instagram remembering the moments she spent with him. She wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE!”

This is the first Raksha Bandhan for Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister after his death. Sushant’s sister was very close to his brother. Before Sushant ended his life, she stayed in Mumbai for two days with Rajput as he was allegedly upset over his breakup with Rhea. She was always worried about his health and well being before the incident. In another post, she wrote to PM Modi and requested him to look into the case.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The talented actor allegedly ended his life 14th June 2020. He was best known for his roles in M.S. Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others. His death was first connected to nepotism in Bollywood, but now it is said that his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty forced him to the point where he ended his life.

Mumbai Police is probing the case from the nepotism angle and till now have interrogated more than 40 high-profile celebrities in the case. On the other hand, Rajput’s father, KK Singh, filed a case against Rhea and her family alleging that she used Sushant for money and work. He also claimed in his complaint to Bihar Police that Rhea forced him not to contact his family.

After registering an FIR, a 4-member Bihar Police team reached Mumbai to investigate the case, but Maharasthra Police refused to co-operate. It has become a fight between police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra. Currently, Rhea is hiding to save herself from possible arrest by Bihar Police. One of the senior officers of Bihar Police has been forcefully sent to quarantine by BMC after he landed in Mumbai to lead the team.

Controversy over alleged mental disorder

Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged therapist, Susan Walker Moffat, recently came forward and made a statement in favour of Rhea. She said that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder and she always saw Rhea supporting him. The statement was first published by Barkha Dutt’s news portal Mojo. However, both Barkha and Moffat forgot that as per law, they could not reveal information of a patient with a mental disorder without the consent of the patient.