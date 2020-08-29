Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims Cooper hospital worker

The mystery surrounding the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier by the day. In a shocking revelation, an employee of the Cooper Hospital had claimed that the actor was murdered, reported News Nation.

Hospital worker claims Sushant Singh Rajput had needle marks on neck

“This is murder.. He did not die due to hanging. If someone commits suicide by hanging, then, his body will not turn pale,” the man said. He further continued, “There were 15-20 needle marks on his neck, besides a yellowish patch.” On being asked by the reporter about bloodstains on the neck of Sushant Singh Rajput, he refused. “There was no blood… The marks were similar to those used in movie scenes. When we moved the body, the marks had come out.”

Sushant’s leg was fractured, alleges hospital worker

The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. “His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body,” the man revealed. He further stated that Rhea Chakraborty was alone with the body of the deceased actor for 25 minutes. “She was seeking forgiveness from Sushant”, he emphasised. When the reporter asked the hospital worker whether he heard Rhea seeking repentance, he replied, “She said sorry. Sorry, for all my mistakes. I heard her say this.”

“This is murder… Even the top-notch doctors at the hospital said this,” the man reiterated. Given that he was present even during the final rites of Sushant Singh Rajput, the health worker further claimed, “We can tell just by seeing the body whether it is a case of suicide… There were marks on the neck as well as on the sole of his feet… 3-4 deep marks on each foot.”

Sister of Sushant Singh Rajput expresses shock

Reacting strongly to the revelation, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh tweeted, “My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times…what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!!”