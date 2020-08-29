Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home Entertainment 'leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder': Staff of Cooper Hospital where...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

"This is murder... Even the top-notch doctors at the hospital said this," the man reiterated.

Dibakar Dutta
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims Cooper hospital worker
Sushant Singh Rajput (left), hospital worker (right), images via Indian Express and News Nation
4

The mystery surrounding the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier by the day. In a shocking revelation, an employee of the Cooper Hospital had claimed that the actor was murdered, reported News Nation.

Hospital worker claims Sushant Singh Rajput had needle marks on neck

“This is murder.. He did not die due to hanging. If someone commits suicide by hanging, then, his body will not turn pale,” the man said. He further continued, “There were 15-20 needle marks on his neck, besides a yellowish patch.” On being asked by the reporter about bloodstains on the neck of Sushant Singh Rajput, he refused. “There was no blood… The marks were similar to those used in movie scenes. When we moved the body, the marks had come out.”

Sushant’s leg was fractured, alleges hospital worker

The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. “His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body,” the man revealed. He further stated that Rhea Chakraborty was alone with the body of the deceased actor for 25 minutes. “She was seeking forgiveness from Sushant”, he emphasised. When the reporter asked the hospital worker whether he heard Rhea seeking repentance, he replied, “She said sorry. Sorry, for all my mistakes. I heard her say this.”

“This is murder… Even the top-notch doctors at the hospital said this,” the man reiterated. Given that he was present even during the final rites of Sushant Singh Rajput, the health worker further claimed, “We can tell just by seeing the body whether it is a case of suicide… There were marks on the neck as well as on the sole of his feet… 3-4 deep marks on each foot.”

Sister of Sushant Singh Rajput expresses shock

- Advertisement -

Reacting strongly to the revelation, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh tweeted, “My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times…what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!!”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Dibakar Dutta

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
Media

Journalist Navika Kumar hints at quid pro quo, says Rhea Chakraborty’s team had sent her a ‘feeler’, urged to be ‘fair’ to her in...

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar's disclosure comes at the backdrop of a recent interview of Rhea Chakraborty, who after a stoic silence, had decided to give an interview to India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

Dibakar Dutta -
The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. "His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body," the man revealed.
Read more
News Reports

‘Some Indians can’t take pride in their own products’, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after Shashi Tharoor mocked him for promoting Kolhapuri footwear industry

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Was a police inspector beaten by thousands of Muslims at Marina Beach in Chennai?

OpIndia Staff -
Image from a police inspector beaten by two youths in 2017 used to claim that thousands of Muslims attacked him recently
Read more
Law

Judge in Bombay HC bench that had quashed FIR against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis now dissents on linking the case with anti-CAA protests: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M G Sewlikar objects to justice T V Nalawade saying action against Tablighi Jamaatis was due to anti-CAA protests by Muslims
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga says Arvind Kejriwal govt is stealing food meant to go to the poor during lockdown: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga shared video showing food grain kept locked in a school, which were to be distributed among poor people during lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Before death, Sushant Singh googled properties in Himachal, Kerala and Coorg, not ‘painless death’, as claimed by Mumbai Police: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner had claimed that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput had searched for words like 'painless death', 'schizophrenia' and 'bipolar disorder' before his death
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
440,589FollowersFollow
314,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com