Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home News Reports The Wire shares article citing discredited ‘experts’ to falsely claim older mosques existed beneath...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire shares article citing discredited ‘experts’ to falsely claim older mosques existed beneath the Babri structure, not a temple

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 had made scathing observations against the "experts", unanimously rejecting their objections to the presence of temple underneath Babri structure

OpIndia Staff
The wire cites discredited experts to claim older mosques existed beneath Babri structure
The Wire shares article to claim older mosques were found underneath Babri structure
135

On the auspicious day of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, that marked the beginning of construction of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, infamous left-leaning portal ‘The Wire’ replugged one of its old articles, raising questions over the legitimacy of the claims on the existence of a temple underneath the Babri structure.

The Wire shares an article alleging older mosques were found underneath Babri structure

The article titled–”Archeologist Who Observed Dig Says No Evidence of Temple Under Babri Masjid” was originally published on December 6, 2018, and later on November 8, 2019, cited two archaeologists–Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon, who had reportedly observed the ASI’s excavations on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board. It argued that the ASI finding of the existence of a temple beneath the Babri structure was patently wrong.

Relevant section from The Wire article

The article refers to a paper authored by the above-mentioned archaeologists in the Economic and Political Weekly, in which they had raised questions on the practices followed by the ASI during its dig, claiming that “there was already a preconceived idea in the minds of ASI archaeologists”.

Casting aspersions on the findings of the ASI and accusing them of observing procedural lapses, The Wire article quotes Varma as saying, “There is no archaeological evidence to prove that there was a temple underneath the Babri structure. In fact, there are older mosques under the Babri structure.”

Varma also asserted that the final ASI report on excavations at the site left much to be desired. She claimed that there was no mention of the temple in the entire report by the ASI and the details about the alleged human skeletal remains recovered from the site were missing in the report.

Allahabad High Court in 2010 unanimously rejected the allegations made by “experts” such as Supriya Varma

However, while The Wire shared an old article on the day of the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in a bid to dispel the fact that a temple was found underneath the Babri structure, it conveniently did not mention the Allahabad HC’s scathing observations on the allegations levelled by the archaeologists cited by The Wire.

The Allahabad High Court in 2010, headed by three judges, unanimously rejected the objections raised by the “experts” to the presence of the temple. Regarding Supriya Varma, the archaeologist quoted by The Wire in its article, the Allahabad HC observed that Varma hadn’t read about the ground penetration radar survey report that led the court to order an excavation.

The court also observed that all the independent witnesses were all connected. Varma had done her PhD under Shireen F Ratnagar, who had written “introduction” to a book by another expert who deposed, Professor Mandal. However, she admitted she had no field experience.

Verma and Menon alleged that pillar bases at the excavated site had been planted but the High Court found that both of them were not present at the time when the actual excavation took place.

The Allahabad HC judges had stated that opinions had been offered by the experts without making proper investigation, research or study in the subject. The judge remarked that he was “puzzled and startled” by contradictory claims made by the experts.

Commenting on the experts who refused to vouch for the veracity of the claims made by them, Justice Agarwal noted, “One cannot say that though I had made a statement, I am not responsible for its authenticity since it is not based on my study or research but what I have learnt from what others have uttered.”

The Allahabad HC made withering remarks against the so-called experts Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon in 2010. Yet, The Wire, granted them legitimacy by quoting them in an article in 2018, later in 2019 and now again in 2020. The sole motive of The Wire to cite the discredited ‘experts’ in their article is to undermine the Hindu claims over Ram Janmabhoomi site and strengthen the narrative that the site originally belonged to Muslims.

The timing of replugging the article is particularly notorious, with the country gripped in the festive mood following the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It was done to sow seeds of discord among the society and paint Hindus as aggressors by wrongfully appropriating what allegedly belonged to Muslims, notwithstanding the Supreme Court verdict on the issue last year, which ended the decades-long dispute by granting the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Ram Mandir, a symbol of cultural continuity: Northeast India and Sanatan Dharma

Guest Author -
After a decade long historical, political and legal dispute and with a Supreme Court intervention brought to closure in the matter of construction of Ram Mandir and, finally, Lord Rama shall get its abode to live
Read more
News Reports

‘Efforts were made to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, but it is his immense power that he continued to live in our hearts’: PM Modi’s...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, performed the Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM on 5th August
Read more

PM Narendra Modi and the journey from Ayodhya Andolan to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Then and now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now and then: Journey of PM Modi from Ayodhyan Andolan to Ram Mandir

From ‘nothing new about Shilanyas’ to ‘I will not find Ram there’, Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya triggers a meltdown...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The liberal intelligentsia is having a hard time digesting the fact that the dream of millions of Hindus of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finally turning into a reality

‘I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, on behalf of my country and its people’: Read what the PM’s ‘Sankalpa’ at Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan meant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today did the Shilanyas and Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Islamists, ‘liberals’ attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for urging people who were spewing venom over the Bhoomi Pujan to spread the message of love and dignity instead.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

The Wire shares article citing discredited ‘experts’ to falsely claim older mosques existed beneath the Babri structure, not a temple

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire cites 'experts' who had claimed no temple was found below Babri Masjid, but they were not present during ASI digging
Read more
News Reports

Digital billboard featuring Lord Ram and Ram Mandir comes up at Times Square in New York

OpIndia Staff -
A large curved digital screen located at the iconic Times Square displayed the images of Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir
Read more
Opinions

Ram Mandir, a symbol of cultural continuity: Northeast India and Sanatan Dharma

Guest Author -
After a decade long historical, political and legal dispute and with a Supreme Court intervention brought to closure in the matter of construction of Ram Mandir and, finally, Lord Rama shall get its abode to live
Read more
News Reports

Meet K Parasaran, the 93-year-old ‘Pitamah’ of Indian laws who had said that logical end to Ram Janmabhoomi case was his last dream

OpIndia Staff -
K Parasaran once said that the logical end to Ram Janmabhoomi case was his last wish before he died
Read more
News Reports

NDTV refers to Ram Janmabhoomi site as ‘disputed’, quietly edits posts after social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had uploaded posts on Facebook in which it had referred to Ram Janmabhoomi site as "disputed"
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiris rejects Pakistan’s anti-India propaganda as hundreds come together to celebrate the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -
Bangus Awaam Mela was organised to commemorate the first anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370 in the valley
Read more
Crime

Kerala nun-rape case: Supreme Court dismisses discharge plea filed by rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Franco Mulakkal to face trial in the nun-rape case after Supreme Court dismissed his petition to discharge the case against him
Read more
News Reports

Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmasthan temples have to be liberated too: Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

OpIndia Staff -
KS Eshwarappa also asserted that there will be temples at both Kashi and Mathura in the near future just like Ayodhya.
Read more
Social Media

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Illustrations, sculptures and paintings of Bhagwan Ram winning the social media

OpIndia Staff -
Many creative, and beautiful artworks have been made by artists for the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

‘Efforts were made to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, but it is his immense power that he continued to live in our hearts’: PM Modi’s...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, performed the Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM on 5th August
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

239,008FansLike
422,329FollowersFollow
290,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com