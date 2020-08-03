The construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will commence soon after the Bhoomi Pujan, which is scheduled to take place on August 5, is completed. The proposed structure to be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site shall be made with the funds contributed by devotees from across the globe.

The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, which has been established to carry out the construction-related work, has confirmed that it will be accepting donations, support and grants from any person in cash or kind including immovable properties, without any conditions, which means that a person from any faith can make contributions towards the building of the temple.

Several eminent personalities, politicians and spiritual girus have already made their contributions towards the same. The revered Ram Katha narrator, Morari Bapu, who had pledged a total of Rs five crore for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, on Sunday raised it to a total of Rs 18.61 crore.

All details regarding donation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir can be viewed here. It is perinent to note that the donation towards the Ram Mandir Nirman is 50 per cent exempted from Income Tax under Section 80G read with Section 80G(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Source: SRJBT Kshetra

Donations can also be made using VPA through the SBI Pay app.

Devotees can also make a donation through State Bank Collect.

Donors can also request a receipt for the donations they have made.

The rituals prior to the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir commenced today

The three-day ritual, ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan, began today with the Gauri Ganesh Puja. The puja began at 8 am with chanting of mantras by 11 priests while the Ramayana path was held in various other temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the holy city of Ayodhya to perform the auspicious event of Bhoomi pujan on the 5th. As per reports, Prime Minister Modi will place a silver brick weighing 22.6 kg at the foundation site of the majestic Ram Mandir during the event. Five silver rocks denoting 5 Nakshatras will also be placed. The Prime Minister will be worshipping 5 silver rocks in the form of Nanda, Jaya, Bhadra, Rikta and Poorna and install them in the foundation of the temple.

Owing to the current Coronavirus outbreak, Hindu devotees have been urged to watch the historic and auspicious event on television. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established for the construction of the temple, has appealed to the general public to welcome the grand occasion by lighting diyas in their homes in the evening.