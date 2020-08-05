Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Updated:

Watch: Mesmerizing photos and videos of Ayodhya Nagri ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The entire Ayodhya city has been decorated with lights, flowers, lamps and adornments ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5.

OpIndia Staff
Ayodhya
Ayodhya celebrating Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan with lights and Diyas (Image: Shishir, Director Information & Public Relations, UP)
285

Ayodhya is all set to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. After 500 years of struggle, bloodshed, and legal fights, Hindus around the world will finally witness the rise of Ram Mandir once again in Ayodhya. As per the reports, it will take 3.5 years to complete the construction. Yesterday, they also shared some spectacular photos of the proposed structure of the Mandir.

Ayodhya is currently in festive mode, and the place looks mesmerizing with the preparations of Bhoomi Pujan. While the whole country is celebrating the event of Bhoomi Pujan just as if it is Diwali, Ayodhya is glowing with lights, diyas and artwork showcasing the life of Bhagwan Ram. Here are some amazing photographs and videos shared on social media.

Mandir Trust releases the images of Ram Lalla inside the temporary shrine

On March 25, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Yogi Adityanath, the CM of UP and the Mahant of Gorakhpeeth had shifted the idol of Ram Lalla from the tent to a bulletproof temporary structure made of fibreglass and marble near the site of the Ram Janmabhoomi. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust for the temple, has today released the pictures of Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the supreme deity of Ayodhya, with his siblings at the temporary shrine.

Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the Lord of Ayodhya, image by @ShriRamTeerth
Close-up image of Prabhu Shri Ram and his brothers, image via @ShriRamTeerth

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that is managing construction, finalized the date for Bhoomi Pujan a few days back and shared several details about the Mandir. The trust has invited 175 leaders, saints and prominent members of society for the event including PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

