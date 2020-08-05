Ayodhya is all set to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. After 500 years of struggle, bloodshed, and legal fights, Hindus around the world will finally witness the rise of Ram Mandir once again in Ayodhya. As per the reports, it will take 3.5 years to complete the construction. Yesterday, they also shared some spectacular photos of the proposed structure of the Mandir.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।



जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.



Here are some photos of the proposed model.



जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

Ayodhya is currently in festive mode, and the place looks mesmerizing with the preparations of Bhoomi Pujan. While the whole country is celebrating the event of Bhoomi Pujan just as if it is Diwali, Ayodhya is glowing with lights, diyas and artwork showcasing the life of Bhagwan Ram. Here are some amazing photographs and videos shared on social media.

#WATCH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lights a firecracker at his official residence in Lucknow as part of ‘deepotsav’, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YUogsmwXGd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2020

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के भूमि पूजन की पूर्व संध्या पर रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाई अयोध्या। इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर के दृष्टिगत प्रशासन द्वारा सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/wuvL6XUG75 — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 4, 2020

रामराज्य बैठे त्रैलोका।

हरषित भये गए सब सोका॥



श्री रामजन्मभूमि मन्दिर निर्माण कार्य के शुभारंभ की पूर्व संध्या पर अयोध्या नगरी सज-धज कर वैसे ही तैयार है, जैसे त्रेता में वनवास पश्चात भगवान के शुभागमन पर हुई थी। pic.twitter.com/4ryK1b1TTg — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

Mandir Trust releases the images of Ram Lalla inside the temporary shrine

On March 25, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Yogi Adityanath, the CM of UP and the Mahant of Gorakhpeeth had shifted the idol of Ram Lalla from the tent to a bulletproof temporary structure made of fibreglass and marble near the site of the Ram Janmabhoomi. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust for the temple, has today released the pictures of Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the supreme deity of Ayodhya, with his siblings at the temporary shrine.

Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the Lord of Ayodhya, image by @ShriRamTeerth

Close-up image of Prabhu Shri Ram and his brothers, image via @ShriRamTeerth

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that is managing construction, finalized the date for Bhoomi Pujan a few days back and shared several details about the Mandir. The trust has invited 175 leaders, saints and prominent members of society for the event including PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.