Friday, August 28, 2020
Home Government and Policy India's rank in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking could be higher, data...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the World Bank was putting a halt to the publication of the Ease of Doing Business report due to irregularities in the data and it would be reviewing the reports of the last 5 years.

OpIndia Staff
India's ranking in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated
World Bank Group and Prime Minister Modi
8

In a shocking report that has emerged, the Wall Street Journal has reported that the World Bank has put a halt to its “Ease of Doing Business” Ranking report since it could be susceptible to manipulation. According to the report, the data of four countries – China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered. It is pertinent to note that all 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.

What the WSJ report says about the World Bank Rankings

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the World Bank was putting a halt to the publication of the Ease of Doing Business report due to irregularities in the data and it would be reviewing the reports of the last 5 years. According to the report, data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – were manipulated and altered to show a higher ranking than they deserved.

The WSJ report quoted World Bank officials saying, “It is beginning a systematic review of the data, launching an independent audit of the process, and that it would correct the data”.

The World Bank has reportedly said that the reports that were released in October 2017 and October 2019 could have been affected with these data manipulations and that owing to the audit, the report that was set to release in October 2020 would be delayed.

- Advertisement -

The WSJ reports:

For three of the countries affected, China, Azerbaijan and the U.A.E., the World Bank had reported a marked improvement in their business environments in recent years. Five years ago, China ranked 90th in the report. Last year, its ranking climbed to 31st. Azerbaijan rose from 80th to 34th over that time. In last year’s report, the U.A.E. was ranked the 16th-best business environment in the world, up from 22nd five years ago. Saudi Arabia’s ranking slipped from 49th to 62nd in the past five years“.

Justin Sandefur, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development said that the rankings are strife with conflict of interest which is bound to happen when the counties being ranked are the ones that get a loan from the World Bank. Hence, he said, there might be pressure from within to either show a countries performance as better or worse. He was also of the opinion that the report on Ease of Doing Business should be scrapped.

India ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business report could be higher

In the WSJ report, 4 countries have been mentioned, whose data may have been manipulated to give them a better ranking – China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, all 4 nations whose data is said to have been manipulated were ranked above India in the report that was released in October 2019 (Ease of Doing Business Rankings 2020).

While India ranked 63 in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking, China ranked 31, Azerbaijan ranked 24, UAE ranked 16 and Saudi Arabia ranked 62.

Ease of Doing Business Ranking

In fact, the rise in the rankings of China have been rather remarkable.

How China’s ranking changed over the years

If one sees carefully, until 2018, China’s ranking was rather low in the Ease of Doing Business report. However, it managed to reach a 31 ranking almost all of a sudden in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings 2020 (released in October 2019).

India, which was ranked 77th among 190 countries in the previous ranking, had shown an improvement of 14 places compared to its position in 2018. 2018 rankings were also an improvement of 23 places. Even though the jump in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking is remarkable, India had missed its target of getting within the top 50 in the report released in 2019. The country’s score had improved from 67.3 to 71.0, as per the survey released by the World Bank in October 2019.

Graph showing ranking of India over the years (Image courtesy: All India Radio)

Given the manipulations in the rankings, it is plausible that India’s ranking, which currently ranks below all the 4 nations, could jump up once the audit of the last 5 years in conducted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.
Read more
Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: BJP MLC hails tyrant Tipu Sultan as ‘greatest freedom fighter’, party distances itself from comment

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson Karnik stated, "Tipu Sultan was zealous in converting people by the threat of sword. He had made Persian as the official language of his kingdom and hence he was against Kannada. We cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler."
Read more
Government and Policy

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: PFI’s legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It is now being revealed that the first set of images of the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput that went viral soon after his death may have been morphed
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena speaks up in support of Rahul Gandhi, lashes out at Congress leaders for writing to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena says that the letter 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi was a “conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership”
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs

OpIndia Staff -
A lesson in the Class VI textbooks in Karnataka that had mocked the Hindu traditions of 'yaga' removed by govt after protests
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more
Media

Twitter in trouble with Child Rights Commission after its response in case of AltNews co-founder doxxing a child was found unsatisfactory: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Child Rights Commission had initiated action against the 'fact-checking' website AltNews co-founder
Read more
News Reports

People who hold ‘appointment cards’ are opposing us, CWC should have ‘elected’ members: Ghulam Nabi Azad

OpIndia Staff -
"Anyone who has a genuine interest in the internal working dynamics of Congress would welcome our proposal to have every state & district president as being elected. The entire Congress Working Committee should be elected", said Azad.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Sushant’s debit card and obtained its PIN from late actor’s house manager: WhatsApp conversations reveal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh's father had also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had taken away money and valuables from the late actor, which ED is probing.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,559FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com