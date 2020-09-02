Wednesday, September 2, 2020
G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

Recently, after questioning 'media trial' over a 'less known actor' Sushant Singh Rajput, India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai had flown to Mumbai to interview the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty whose role is currently being probed by investigative authorities.

OpIndia Staff
Aaj Tak journalist assaulted by drugs peddler Zaid Vilatra's father
Zaid's father pushing Aaj Tak journalist(R)(Source: Aaj Tak YouTube)
37

In a shocking incident, a reporter from Aaj Tak news channel was physically assaulted by the father of arrested drugs peddler Zaid Vilatra in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Aaj Tak journalist was reporting from outside Zaid’s home, seeking the reaction of his parents on the arrest of their son in the high profile case of the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, after initially shutting their door on the Aaj Tak reporter, Zaid’s half-naked father opened the door and aggressively pushed and shoved the journalist while hurling choicest of abuses at him.

“I am telling you one thing. Understand it. Get out of here. Get out of here you bas***ds,” Zaid’s father said menacingly while pushing the Aaj Tak reporter. “G*ndu, boxing batau kya,” he said.

Netizens remember “boxer” Rajdeep Sardesai over the assault incident

Soon after the video of the assault went viral on the Internet, netizens reminisced the ugly brawl that took place at the Madison Square in New York years ago when India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai had displayed his exemplary boxing skills to attack a Modi supporter. The incident took place in 2014 when Modi was supposed to address Indian diaspora at Madison Square in New York. Rajdeep Sardesai had exchanged blows with a Modi supporter after the former’s needling questions in relation to Gujarat riots 2002 and the United States’ denying Modi visa, earning him the monicker ‘boxer’.

One of the Twitter users suggested Aaj Tak send “boxer” Rajdeep Sardesai next time to fend off attacks from truculent respondents.

Another Twitter user asked “boxer” Rajdeep Sardesai to ask Maharashtra government to provide security for his colleagues.

One Twitter user highlighted the irony of “boxer” Rajdeep Sardesai lamenting over news channels carrying out a media trial of Sushant Singh Rajput death case while his own channel also partook in the same activity.

Many also pointed out the irony in the reporter’s behaviour, especially since their own colleague Rajdeep Sardesai often mouths off platitudes on social media and on India Today, AajTak’s sister channel.

Recently, after questioning ‘media trial’ over a ‘less known actor’ Sushant Singh Rajput, India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai had flown to Mumbai to interview the deceased actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty whose role is currently being probed by investigative authorities.

Zaid Vilatra arrested in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday night arrested another drug peddler, Zaid Vilatra, from Mumbai’s Andheri in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Zaid was arrested by the NCB and his CDR analysis revealed that he was in contact with Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra. The two have links with Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty. Besides, Showik also had chats with the two men regarding drugs consumption and procurement.

