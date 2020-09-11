Friday, September 11, 2020
‘Cheerharan’ posters come up in Varanasi with Kangana Ranaut as Draupadi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut as Kauravas, Modi as Lord Krisha

Justifying the posters, Mishra said that in the case of Kangana’s tussle with the Shiv Sena, the Maharashtra government has been acting like the ‘Kaurav Sena’. He furthered that only PM Modi can protect the dignity of women in this country.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Kangana Ranaut has recently been at the receiving end facing constant threats, derogatory attacks and harassment from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. On September 9, the Shiv Sena led BMC demolished her property in Bandra worth crores, within just 24 hours of a ‘stop work’ notice and at a time when such demolition activities have been prohibited by a High Court order. While the civic body’s action drew a lot of flak from various quarters, immense support has been pouring in for the actor.

Now, one of her supporters’ Sripati Mishra, a local lawyer in Varanasi has come up with posters in which he uses the Mahabharata’s iconic Draupadi ‘Cheer Haran’ scene to manifest the entire Kangana-Shiv Sena fiasco. The posters which were seen in various places in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi depicts actor Kangana Ranaut as Draupadi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackray and Shiv Sena motormouth leader Sanjay Raut as Dushasana and others Kauravas, and PM Modi as Lord Krishna.

Justifying the posters, Mishra said that in the case of Kangana’s tussle with the Shiv Sena, the Maharashtra government has been acting like the ‘Kaurav Sena’. He furthered that only PM Modi can protect the dignity of women in this country. Mishra also hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for remaining silent over the entire issue.

Kangana Ranaut questions Sonia Gandhi’s silence

Questioning her silence, Kangana Ranaut had also hit out at the Congress president Sonia Gandhi today asking whether she is not anguished by how the government where Congress is a part of is treating a woman in Maharashtra. “History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,” Kangana wrote.

Ranaut then added that she hopes Sonia Gandhi will intervene on the issue and address how a government the Congress is a part of is behaving in Maharashtra.

Kangana’s family has been in Congress

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut’s mother had thanked home minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the threats to Kangana’s safety and provide Y-category security for her. She had stated that her family has been in Congress for generations, yet the BJP government ensured the safety of Kangana.

