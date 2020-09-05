Chinese spy Charlie Peng transferred 500 million dollars to a UK Bank, was running a Rs 1,000 crore hawala racket in India

The forensic reports of the mobile phone of Charlie Peng had revealed that the Chinese spy had transferred a staggering amount of $500 million to a person named Fai Yun Jon. A total of 5 documents have been recovered by CNN News 18 which claim that the Chinese agent had made the illicit transaction on November 9 last year.

Amongst these documents, the most important ones retrieved by the news channel is the bank guarantee letter and the copy of the bank draft. The Income Tax Department had also questioned the local branch of the International Bank in this regard.

Peng has not been forthcoming in the investigation. The Income Tax Department has learned that a single transaction was made to transfer an amount of $500 million. Peng had been alleged of removing the incriminating documents from his mobile phone. But the Income Tax Department was able to recover the documents after it was sent to the forensic investigation. Charlie Peng had sent $ 500 million (about 3500 crores) to the UK branch of HSBC Bank.

The UK branch of the HSBC Bank has refused to provide any information to the Income Tax Department in this matter. The local branch of the bank claimed that they cannot share any information about the transaction with the Income Tax Department. A few of the pertinent questions arising from the transaction are: whose money it was, where did it come from and for what purpose was it transferred to the UK. In addition to this, not much has been known about the beneficiary Fai Yun Jon who had received the amount.

Enforcement Directorate booked Charlie Peng in connection with involvement in a Rs 1000 crore hawala scam

Charlie Peng was recently in the news for his involvement in a Rs 1000 crore hawala scam. Charlie Peng is from China and his real name is Luo Sang. The Enforcement Directorate had booked a case against Peng and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for his links with the Rs 1000 crore hawala scam. Investigation agencies found that Charlie Peng was in contact with some Buddhist monks in Delhi. The agencies investigating Peng’s case suspect that he was collecting information about the Dalai Lama, the foremost spiritual leader of the Gelug or “Yellow Hat” school of Tibetan Buddhism, who had sought asylum in India.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Charlie Peng had given money to some Lamas and other persons at Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi. To avoid surveillance, Peng used the Chinese encrypted application ‘We Chat’ to communicate. Charlie Peng, who was running a hawala racket in India, was also part of a espionage network. He, along with other Chinese citizens, opened bank accounts in the name of Chinese shell companies and laundered money to the tunes of 1000s of crore.