Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi High Court asks Arnab Goswami to exercise restraint in reporting on Sunanda Pushkar...
CrimeMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi High Court asks Arnab Goswami to exercise restraint in reporting on Sunanda Pushkar death case, says media cannot run a parallel trial

The court has passed the orders after hearing the plea moved by Shashi Tharoor seeking an interim injunction against Arnab Goswami to restrain him from broadcasting any report related to the death of Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar as the case is pending

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami, Shashi Tharoor with Late Sunanda Pushkar
248

Delhi High Court has directed Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to tone down the rhetoric and exercise restraint in broadcasting program on the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The court said that Goswami should exercise restrain till the court disposes of Shashi Tharoor’s plea seeking an injunction against alleged defamatory broadcasting.

On 9th September, Republic TV ran a show on Sunanda Pushkar case, saying that they are ‘reopening’ the case.

The court has issued a notice to Goswami seeking a reply. Justice Mukta Gupta said that as the case is still under investigation, the media should refrain itself from running a parallel trial. It is not the media’s job to call someone guilty or make unsubstantiated claims, the court remarked.

The court has passed the orders after hearing the plea moved by Shashi Tharoor seeking an interim injunction against Arnab Goswami to restrain him from broadcasting any report related to the death of Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar as the case is pending. Tharoor requested the court to order Goswami not to broadcast any defaming show against him.

2017 orders restrained Goswami from broadcasting shows on Sunanda Pushkar case

- Advertisement -

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Shashi Tharoor. He said that in the charge sheet filed in the Sunanda Pushkar case, there is no mention of the incident being a murder. However, Goswami claimed in his show that there is no doubt that the death of Sunanda Pushkar was a murder. Sibal pointed out that the court had ordered Goswami in 2017 to observe restrain and not to conduct any media trial. However, Goswami continued to broadcast defamatory content against Shashi Tharoor, Sibal alleged.

While considering previous orders, the court said, “‘when a case under abetment to suicide is made out in the charge-sheet, why are you still saying that murder has been committed. Were you there at the spot, are you an eye-witness? You must understand and respect the sanctity of criminal investigation and the various contours of it. Just because there’s a bite mark, it doesn’t amount to murder. Do you even know what constituted a murder? You need first to understand what murder is before claiming that a murder took place.”

Court observed media cannot run parallel trials

Malvika Trivedi, Arnab Goswami’s counsel, said before the court that there is credible evidence based on the statement of an AIIMS doctor. The court asked the counsel if she knows how evidence is collected and appreciated in a criminal trial. The court further added, “There’s no gagging of the media, but the law also prohibits media trial.”

The court said that the agency authorized to conduct an investigation has already filed a charge sheet in which they have prima facie concluded that the case involved abetment to suicide bit, not murder. The court added, ‘Press has to exercise care and caution while reporting criminal matters under the investigation.” While ordering Goswami to exercise restraint, the court added, “this has to be strictly complied with, otherwise consequences will follow.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more

Rafale fighter jets formally inducted in Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base in the presence of French defence minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh formally hands over the Rafale fighter jets to Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

After NCPCR takes cognisance of OpIndia report, kidnapped minor Hindu girl rescued, accused Sabir arrested in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
A day after our report, NCPCR chief had informed that the commission would moniter the case.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter sends notice to Jihad Watch director Robert Spencer saying that his tweet violated laws of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter informs Jihad Watch director that one of his tweets posted in 2018 has violated laws of Pakistan, and issued a notice to him
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court asks Arnab Goswami to exercise restraint in reporting on Sunanda Pushkar death case, says media cannot run a parallel trial

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court asks Arnab Goswami to exercise restraint in Sunanda Pushkar case untill court disposes Shashi Tharoor's please
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Noida: Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat threaten to kill Swaraj Singh after brutally beating him up for playing loudspeaker in temple

OpIndia Staff -
The accused including Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat threatened to kill the victim if he played loudspeaker in the temple again.
Read more
News Reports

Rafale fighter jets formally inducted in Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base in the presence of French defence minister

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh formally hands over the Rafale fighter jets to Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base
Read more
News Reports

Ottawa-based think tank’s report on Khalistan extremism says Pakistan’s ‘geopolitical project’ is now a top terrorist threat to India and Canada

OpIndia Staff -
Prominent Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute's report says Khalistan 'movement' is a geopolitical project developed and nurtured by Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,444FollowersFollow
321,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com