Fraudulent attempts have been made to withdraw money from two bank accounts of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Fraudster managed to withdraw Rs. 6 lakh from the accounts using two bogus cheques on 1st and 3rd September. When the third cheque arrived for clearance, the bank officials called Trust Secretary Champat Rai for confirmation. Rai informed the bank that the trust had not issued anyone any cheque of that amount.

After that, the trust filed an FIR with Ayodhya Police against the fraudulent cheque. During the investigation, police found that two transactions were done using the same method. The first transaction took place on 1st September, in which Rs 2.5 lakh was withdrawn. In the second transaction on 3rd September, Rs 3.5 lakh was withdrawn. The third cheque was of Rs 9.86 lakh, which was stopped by the bank on Trust Secretary Champat Rai’s request.

OpIndia confirmed with Trust Secretary Champat Rai about the fraudulent withdrawal. He said that they have filed an FIR and police are investigating to determine who is behind it.

CO Ayodhya Rajesh Rai said that the cheques were cloned from a bank in Lucknow. When the third attempt was made to withdraw money from the Bank of Baroda branch, the officials called Champat Rai for confirmation. He further added that the Trust officials had filed an FIR at Ayodhya Police station. Police are trying to identify the fraudster. In the past several fake websites to collect donations on the Trust’s name also surfaced.