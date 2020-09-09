The Assam police have arrested a named Riki Ahmed alias Bicky of Kawri Patty area of Naliapool for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl several times in Dibrugarh. The accused Riki Ahmed is the maternal uncle of the victim.

The man was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by the family members of the girl, who have alleged that the accused had raped the girl more than 20 times. The issue was not known to the family members of the victim. The family came to know about the matter only yesterday and they filed a complaint against the accused with the police immediately after that.

According to reports, Riki Ahmed used to drug his niece before rapping her. He is reportedly associated with several organisations in Dibrugarh town.

According to Additional Superintendent of police, Padmanav Baruah, a case (no 1513/20) under sections 448/376 D(A)/ 506 of the IPC, Section 4 of Protection of Child from Sexual Offence Act has been registered against the offender at Dibrugarh police station. While the accused has denied the allegations levelled against him, the police officer claimed that the circumstantial evidence points towards his involvement.

“We will file the charge sheet within a week’s time and demand for a fast-track trial,” the Additional SP added.

Criminal incidents in Assam on the rise after coronavirus lockdown

Criminal incidents in Assam are steadily on the rise. Several parts of the state, including Dibrugarh, have reported a spurt in the rape crimes. In June 2020, an incident of gangrape took place in Dibrugarh, when four individuals intercepted a minor girl, who was on her way from Convoy road to her sister’s house at Chandmari ghat at Paltan Bazar. The minor was abducted by the four men and taken to a nearby tea garden and raped by them.

Separately, in June this year, the Dibrugarh police had reportedly arrested one Rahimuddin and two others, in connection to the brutal murder of a 20-year-old named Saurav Das. The incident took place n Lejai in the Dibrugarh district of upper Assam on Friday night and the body of the victim was disposed off in the Sesa river. The victim hailed from Dewanbari village that fell under the jurisdiction of Borbaruah police station.

As per reports, the deceased boy was allegedly dating a minor girl and on the night of his murder, he was called by the girl to meet at the spot where the girl’s father Rahimuddin and two of his accomplices were already waiting for him.

Saurav Das was then stabbed and his body was dumped into the river. His 2-wheeler was recovered from a spot, adjacent to the river. “It is a pre-planned murder. We demand a proper investigation into the incident. We will not remain silent till the culprits get strict punishment,” a local man was quoted as saying