Andhra temples attack row: Jagan’s party benefitting from attacks on Hindu temples, says TDP leader Jayadev Galla

Telugu Desam Party leader Jayadev Galla has blamed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress party in Andhra Pradesh for the recent attacks on Hindu temples in the state. Questioning the state government for not taking action against the culprits, Galla said that the YSR party was benefitting from such attacks.

Galla stated that at least 6 Hindu temples have been attacked in recent days and no one has been arrested yet. He added that the criminals are emboldened because there has been no action from the state government against them.

ttacks on Hindu temples have been on a rise in the state lately. Just days ago, a Nandi idol inside the historic Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple at Makkapeta village in Vatsavai Mandal in Krishna District was desecrated by some miscreants. The opposition had attacked the YSR government for failing to prevent these attacks. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu had criticised CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not condemning the attacks on the temples. Amidst the allegations of allowing the attacks on the temples by the opposition leaders, CM Reddy today paid a visit to the Balaji Temple at Tirumala, Chittoor.

Hunger Strike by Pawan Kalyan and BJP activists

Earlier this month, Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan had sat on hunger strike along with several BJP leaders and activists to protest after a 62-years old temple chariot located inside the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was destroyed in a fire, allegedly an act of arson. Kalyan had alleged that the attacks on Hindu temples had increased under the Reddy regime in the State. He said that had the government taken a timely action such attacks could be avoided.

The state government had later ordered a CBI probe into the issue.

