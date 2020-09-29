Google’s doodle tribute to iconic actress Zohra Sehgal with a typo leaves netizens bewildered

On Tuesday, Google Doodle paid a tribute to iconic Bollywood actress Zohra Sehgal.

Google Doodle celebrates Zohra Sehgal

The doodle had a picture of hers in a classical dance pose. However, the search word had a typo. Google spelt it as ‘Zohra Segal’.

Zohra ‘Segal’ in place of ‘Sehgal’

Google Doodle usually celebrates notable individuals on their birth or death anniversary. Sehgal was born on 27th April, 1912 and passed away on 10th July 2014. Hence, netizens were quite bewildered to see the Google Doodle.

Not that I am complaining but it’s mysterious that why is @Google celebrating #ZohraSehgal today, when it is neither her birth or death anniversary. Also, spells her name wrong! 🤔 https://t.co/660Cxi9lAl — Amit Mehra (@amitmehra) September 29, 2020

Moreover, many were upset with the typo Google had for the doodle.

The illustration is by artist Parvati Pillai.

Zohra Sehgal, the legendary actress

Born as Sahibzadi Zohra Mumtazullah Khan Begum in what is now Uttar Pradesh, she studied in Lahore, now Pakistan. She later studied modern dance for three years in Mary Wigman’s ballet school in Germany, first Indian to do so. When teaching at Uday Shankar India Culture Centre in Almora, Zohra met her future husband, Kameshwar Sehgal.

Few years later, the couple moved to Lahore and set up a dance institute, Zohresh. However, due to communal tension in wake of India-Pakistan partition, they moved back to India and settled in Bombay, now Mumbai. She then joined Prithvi Theatre and eventually films.

On this day in 1946, her film Neecha Nagar was released at Cannes where it won the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at Cannes Film Festival.