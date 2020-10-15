Putting to rest the unfounded speculations regarding the investigation in the case of the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has clarified that the agency is still investigating the case. There were speculations of the CBI ending the probe in the case. The CBI has refuted the reports claiming that the central agency is likely to file a closure report, declaring them ‘speculative and erroneous’. According to Republic TV, the CBI is in its second leg of investigation and may summon more people for recording statements.

The fake news was originally shared by Bombay Times which claimed that the CBI had concluded its investigation and that no foul play was found by it in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In no time the news was picked up by several other media portals.

Several media houses including the Times of India, Zee News, Economic Times and News 18 had reported that the CBI had concluded the investigation in the case and no foul play was found by the agency during the investigation. The media portals also said that the CBI is soon likely to file a closure report in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police had declared the cause of death as suicide. Not satisfied by the manner in which the Mumbai police was investigating the case, Rajput’s family had demanded the case to be transferred to the CBI. The case was finally transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court in August. In a strange coincidence the late actor’s manager Disha Saliyan had also died on June 8, few days before his death. The CBI investigation in the later actor’s death had opened a can of worms leading to the involvement of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is investigating the alleged drug connections in the case.

The Unending Media Speculations and Leaked Statement of AIIMS Forensic Panel Chief

The forensic panel of the AIIMS, Delhi which was constituted at the request of the CBI to examine the autopsy and viscera reports of the late actor had submitted its report to the CBI on September 28. The AIIMS panel did not rule out murder angle in its report which was based on the remaining 20 per cent viscera samples of the late actor. However, leaked statements allegedly made by Dr. Sudhir Gupta who is heading the AIIMS forensic panel were reported by several media portals including Times Now and India Today claiming that the murder angle had been ruled out by Dr. Gupta. Following the reports about leaked statement of the AIIMS panel, Republic TV had released the audio clips of a conversation of their journalist with Dr. Sudhir Gupta. In the conversation, Dr. Gupta had highlighted various lapses in the investigation conducted by the Mumbai police in the actor’s death including the contamination of the crime scene and the missing time of death in the post mortem report. He had also said that the evidence was not suitable to conduct further forensic examination with sanctity.

A statement was issued by the AIIMS saying that the panel had submitted its report to the CBI and that only the agency could confirm the contents of the report. The CBI had also issued a statement saying that the investigation in the late actor’s death was still going on.