Tuesday, September 22, 2020
“Mujhe darr lag raha hai, mujhe maar denge”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s SOS five days before his death

Sushant Singh Rajput had further written to his sister that he has been trying to get in touch with Rhea who had not been responding.

OpIndia Staff
Sushant Singh Rajput sent an SOS to his sister five days before his death
Five days before his untimely death on 14th June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly written to his family expressing fear to his life and safety. As per reports, he had messaged his sister Meetu Singh on 9th June. His former manager, Disha Salian, was also found dead under mysterious circumstances on 8th June, 2020. Both the deaths were at that time alleged to be suicides but now investigation is being carried to to see if they were murders.

In the SMS that Sushant sent to his sister Meetu, he wrote, “Mujhe darr lag raha hai, mujhe maar denge (I am scared, I think they will kill me)”. He had further written to her that he has been trying to get in touch with Rhea who had not been responding. He had said that it is very urgent that he speaks to Rhea as he was afraid he may be implicated in something.

Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput death

Recently, a sensational new information had come to light where an eyewitness had told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8. The eyewitness confirmed that there were a total of 6 people in the party, including Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai. He has since been away from Mumbai. However, India Today report suggests he is now back in Mumbai and met investigating officials as well.

Searched termssushant singh rajput sos, sushant singh rajput murder, sushant singh rajput, sushant singh rajput updates
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

