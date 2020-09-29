Tuesday, September 29, 2020
AIIMS report does not rule out murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, CBI to begin second leg of investigation soon: Reports

The murder angle is reportedly backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported 'suicide theory' as per the report.

The AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) report in Sushant Singh Rajput case suggests that no traces of organic poisoning was found in the post mortem. As reported by Republic TV, no clean chit has been given to any of the stakeholders in the investigation including Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital where Rajput’s postmortem was carried out. Further, the report has not ruled out any angles for his death including murder.

The murder angle is reportedly backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported ‘suicide theory’ as per the report. Citing sources, Republic reported that the AIIMS findings are in line with the CBI findings which it concluded in first leg of investigation. Republic further reports that the CBI considers the AIIMS findings as ‘opinions’ on which rest of the investigation.

The second leg of the CBI investigation is likely to begin by end of this week. The CBI is likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani along with Sushant’s personal staff who were present in the house on 14th June when the actor was found dead in his room.

Amidst the mounting pressure on the CBI by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and fans over the delay in the investigation into the mysterious death of the actor, the forensic panel of Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted their findings Monday to the CBI. The panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was constituted on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation to study the autopsy and viscera reports of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to reports, a detailed meeting was held yesterday late evening, during which the AIIMS doctors’ panel submitted its conclusive findings to the CBI. Now, these conclusions of the AIIMS panel are being corroborated with the CBI’s findings over the last 40 days to reach any decision.

AIIMS panel based its finding on the remaining 20 per cent viscera sample available of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Since most of the evidence at the crime scene has already been destroyed, the panel has based its finding on the remaining 20 per cent viscera samples of the actor available, to ascertain if it was a murder or suicide.

Meanwhile, the CBI, responding to the backlash it has been receiving over the delay in the investigation, has issued its first official statement stating that they are conducting a professional investigation into the death of SSR. They claimed that the investigation is being conducted “professionally” and that all aspects are being looked into and nothing has been ruled out as of yet. “The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing,” said the CBI in an official statement. 

Actor’s lawyer alleges strangulation

On September 25 (Friday), advocate Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing the actor Sushant Singh Rajput family, had claimed that an AIIMS doctor, had informed him that the 34-year-old had been strangled to death and did not commit suicide.

Taking to Twitter, Singh had expressed dissapointment at CBI’s speed in solving the death case and said that he was getting “frustrated” with the delay in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Speaking to the media, the family lawyer Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikas Singh, said that the investigation into the death of the Bollywood actor is being dragged into another direction and alleged that the suicide case is being diverted towards the drugs case.

The Kai Po Che actor-Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Initially, the Mumbai Police said the actor had committed suicide and had claimed that the actor was suffering from depression.

