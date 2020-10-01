Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Kapil Mishra was not described as a 'whistleblower' in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMediaMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

Kapil Mishra was not described as a ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: What media hid

It is almost as if the media simply searched for the word "Kapil Mishra" and weaved a false narrative out of it without even reading the entire chargesheet which is excruciatingly detailed.

Nupur J Sharma
Kapil Mishra was not described as a 'whistleblower' in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: Here is what media chose to hide
Kapil Mishra, NDTV
15

The investigation into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots is just about heating up with over 700 FIRs and several chargesheets filed. With the arrest of Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi, the Pinjra Tod members, Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and several others, the Delhi Police has now filed the first chargesheet that detailed the conspiracy which was hatched to burn Delhi.

The chargesheet filed in FIR No. 59/2020 details how the conspiracy started to take shape right from the 5th of December 2019 and the masterminds, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others started fomenting trouble. The chargesheet also details the roles of others and though elements like Yogendra Yadav have not been booked yet, his name has cropped up in the chargesheet from the very beginning of the conspiracy, on the 8th of December when he held a secret meeting with Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others.

Meeting held on the 8th of December

Chargesheet in FIR No 59/2020, that details the entire conspiracy, spans almost over 17,000 pages. The media, however, has cherry-picked information to peddle lies and half-truths to suit their narrative.

One such untruth that the entire media propagated was that the chargesheet filed detailing the conspiracy terms Kapil Mishra as a ‘whistleblower’.

This untruth was propagated by several media outlets and journalists – from NDTV to Bar and Bench and propaganda outlets like The Quint.

NDTV described Kapil Mishra as a “hate speech neta” and claimed that the Delhi Police has called him a whistleblower in the chargesheet.

India Today followed suit and picked up exactly the same lie. In an article headlined, “Delhi riots: Is Kapil Mishra a whistleblower? Police chargesheet indicates so”, India Today claimed that “The Delhi Police seems to be saying that the conspirators were creating a “false narrative” to protect themselves. It also hints that the BJP leader Kapil Mishra could be one of the “whistleblowers” in the case of the Delhi riots”.

India Today article about Delhi Riots chargesheet No 59/2020

The Quint too quotes the chargesheet saying, “Indicative chats corroborating the fear of conspirators from being exposed. Conspirators resorted to shifting blame by creating a false narrative and threatened the whistleblowers”, insinuating that Kapil Mishra might have been the whistleblower the Delhi Riots Chargesheet spoke about.

Bar and Bench, that is regarded as a reliable source of authentic information on legal affairs also, maliciously peddled the same lie.

Bar and Bench article
Bar and Bench article

The lies being peddled found resonance with Congress leader and their trolls as well. Several came out to peddle the exact same lie as reported by the media.

What is the truth? Has the Delhi riots chargesheet called Kapil Mishra a whistleblower?

All the media reports that have claimed that the Delhi riots chargesheet named Kapil Mishra as a ‘whistleblower’ have used the following screenshot to make that claim.

Screenshot from Chargesheet being used by the media

This image from Bar and Bench is the same image that has also been used by India Today to claim that the chargesheet calls Kapil Mishra as a “whistleblower”.

However, there is an important part of the same section that has been conveniently left out, deliberately or otherwise, by the media at large.

The chargesheet first says, “Indicative chats corroborating the fear of conspirators from being exposed. Conspirators resorted to shifting blame by creating a false narrative and threatened the whistleblowers”. Further, it also says that this has been corroborated by protected witnesses.

However, what is clinching is how the media cropped the image and left out a crucial part that explains how whistleblowers were being threatened.

First, one has to notice that the Delhi Police says “creating false narrative AND threatened whistleblower”. There are two elements to this. First, is the creation of the false narrative and second, of threatening whistleblowers.

In this section, the Delhi Police first shared screenshots of chats from the group “Delhi Protest Support Group” (DPSG) where Khalid Saifi, Rahul Roy etc were talking about getting an FIR filed against Kapil Mishra.

What is to be noticed is that the chat in the DSPG group took place at 24th February 1:00 AM when the violence had already erupted. The media, however, has conveniently ignored the entire 700 plus pages that detail the entire conspiracy since the 5th of December and focus on this part.

Coming back to the chargesheet itself, when the police quoted the chats pertaining to Kapil Mishra, it was indicating how the engineers of the riots who have even admitted their role in the conspiracy, like Khalid Saifi were attempting to implicate Mishra to shift the focus from themselves and create a “false narrative”.

The chats where “whistleblowers were being threatened” comes later in the same section where Kapil Mishra has no role to play.

Here is the part that the media conveniently cropped out.

What the media left out from the chargesheet

In this chat, after an entire day of rioting, Rahul Roy who was the creator of the DSPG group was threatening people about the messages from the group being leaked. What our subsequent report will show is that people within the DSPG group had admitted that the riots were instigated by the Muslims and the people in the DSPG group itself and that chat happened before the 25th.

Subsequently, an argument had ensued between Rahul Roy and the concerned people who had raised objection to their lives being endangered by the shenanigans of groups like Pinjra Tod and other Muslim masterminds.

It was only after that that on the 25th, Rahul Roy had threatened people from “leaking messages” from the group.

It is to be kept in mind that the Delhi Police has several protested witnesses who have corroborated that whistleblowers and those who raised objection to the orchestrated violence were being threatened and silence.

Thus, what the media has craftily done in this case is taken an over 3000-page final report and quoted only the part where the chargesheet mentions Kapil Mishra and that too, quoted out of context while shielding the chat that was sent by Rahul Roy. It is almost as if the media simply searched for the word “Kapil Mishra” and weaved a false narrative out of it without even reading the entire chargesheet which is excruciatingly detailed.

Rahul Roy and wife Saba Dewan were earlier summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with masterminding the Delhi Riots. The DSPG group was started by short-film maker Rahul Roy and he is being investigated as one of the key conspirators of the riots.

Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy

Delhi Police had also rebut fake claim of Kapil Mishra being a whistleblower

The Delhi Police had also taken to Twitter to counter the fake claim made by the NDTV report terming Kapil Mishra as a whistleblower based on the chargesheet filed.

“Perhaps the narrative of the anchor would have been complete if the Delhi Police had not taken the full statement of Kapil Mishra. But probe does not happen in the studio in front of the camera. Hurt by the detailed statement of Kapil Mishra given on record, the anchor has tried to mislead the audience by ignoring the true whistle-blowers (who are protected witnesses)”, the statement added.

The police also rebutted the claim made by NDTV that riots had started when Kapil Mishra was present at Maujpur. The investigation has shown that the riots and stone-pelting had started at around 11 AM on 23rd February as part of a well-planned conspiracy. The first injured in the riots was admitted at the hospital at 12:15 PM, while Kapil Mishra had reached Maujpur at 3.30 PM on that day. This shows that anti-CAA protestors had started attacking the public and police in the morning of 23rd February itself before Kapil Mishra reached Maujpur.

‘The anchor has maliciously tried to weave a fiction by hiding these facts. But NDTV’s own report that the DCP was wearing anti-riot gear and stone pelting was going on, knowingly or unknowingly supports the version mentioned in the charge sheet that stone-pelting had started around 11 AM itself’, the statement by Delhi Police further added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi riots investigation, who is rahul roy, who is saba dewan, rahul roy delhi riot, delhi riot conspiracy
Nupur J Sharma
Editor, OpIndia.com since October 2017

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Kapil Mishra was not described as a ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: What media hid

Nupur J Sharma -
An untruth propagated by media was that the Delhi Riots chargesheet filed detailing the conspiracy terms Kapil Mishra as a 'whistleblower'.
Read more
Media

Hypocrisy, thy name Rohini Singh: The Wire employee outrages selectively depending on caste and religious identity of victim and perpetrator

OpIndia Staff -
Close on the heels of Hathras horror, a 22-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Balrampur also in Uttar Pradesh. But did it invoke same angry reactions? No.
Read more

Hathras case gets politicised: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares video of the victim’s father where he is being prompted to demand ‘court monitored CBI probe’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A voice can be heard in the background in the video prompting the father of the Hathras rape and murder victim to demand CBI probe

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies gang-rape in case of Baran minor girls, says the girls went on their own and were not 'forced'.

Google to block ads for content in Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and several other Indian languages, will hurt startups and media industry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many revenue earning options depend on what Google decides. Small and medium publishers have simply no option but to depend on google for their earnings

Pakistan echoes Indian ‘liberals’ while condemning acquittal of Ram Bhakts by CBI court, claims ‘wrong direction’ was earlier set by Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan foreign ministry, much like Indian 'liberals', seems to have wilfully misinterpreted the verdict.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Kapil Mishra was not described as a ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: What media hid

Nupur J Sharma -
An untruth propagated by media was that the Delhi Riots chargesheet filed detailing the conspiracy terms Kapil Mishra as a 'whistleblower'.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: Police say sexual assault has not been confirmed, forensic report awaited, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Rape not confirmed yet as police is waiting for FSL report
Read more
Media

Hypocrisy, thy name Rohini Singh: The Wire employee outrages selectively depending on caste and religious identity of victim and perpetrator

OpIndia Staff -
Close on the heels of Hathras horror, a 22-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Balrampur also in Uttar Pradesh. But did it invoke same angry reactions? No.
Read more
Crime

Hathras case gets politicised: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares video of the victim’s father where he is being prompted to demand ‘court monitored CBI probe’

OpIndia Staff -
A voice can be heard in the background in the video prompting the father of the Hathras rape and murder victim to demand CBI probe
Read more
Crime

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies gang-rape in case of Baran minor girls, says the girls went on their own and were not 'forced'.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-olds Danish and Rizwan rape minor girls in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr respectively, both arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Close on the heels of horrifying rape and death case of 19-year-old Hathras girl, reports of minor girls being raped in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr have emerged.
Read more
News Reports

Google to block ads for content in Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and several other Indian languages, will hurt startups and media industry

OpIndia Staff -
Many revenue earning options depend on what Google decides. Small and medium publishers have simply no option but to depend on google for their earnings
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan echoes Indian ‘liberals’ while condemning acquittal of Ram Bhakts by CBI court, claims ‘wrong direction’ was earlier set by Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan foreign ministry, much like Indian 'liberals', seems to have wilfully misinterpreted the verdict.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,175FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com