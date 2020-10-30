Friday, October 30, 2020
Alleged Mastermind of Delhi Riots where mobs killed amidst Allahu Akbar chants, condemns France beheadings saying ‘murder and Allahu Akbar’ do not go together

OpIndia Staff
Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots alleged mastermind Apoorvanand (L), the chopped hand of riot-victim Ankit Sharma (R)
Apoorvanand, one of the alleged masterminds of the Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots, took to Twitter on Thursday to push his usual propaganda to whitewash the crimes of Islamic terrorists, who are on a killing spree of non-Muslims in France over allegations of indulging act of ‘blasphemy’.

The far-left Delhi University Professor, who has a history of absolving crimes committed by Islamist mobs in the country, claimed that the Islamic slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and the ‘act of murder’ did not go together. “Absolutely reprehensible act in France”, he said.

Image Source: Apoorvanand

Apoorvanand’s statement came in the backdrop of the recent beheadings in France carried out by Islamic terrorists, who murdered innocent civilians on the streets of France on the pretext that these individuals had made ‘blasphemous’ comments against Prophet Muhammad and Islam. These Islamic terrorists had screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ while carrying out beheadings of non-Muslims in France highlighting the religious angle to these terror attacks.

Through his tweet, Apoorvanand meant that the killing of non-Muslims in France over the last few days by Islamic terrorists has nothing to do with Islam. According to Apoorvanand, the chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and the act of murder that occurred on the streets of France did not go together.

Essentially, in simple words, Apoorvanand wants the world to believe the act of beheadings of non-Muslim in France for their alleged act of ‘blasphemy’ has nothing to do with Islam but was a stand-alone crime incident. For Apoorvanand, the chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ that reverberated on the streets of Paris during these beheadings had nothing to do with Islam per se.

Apoorvanand deliberately ignores religious motives of Islamic terrorists in France

Unsurprisingly, just a week after the beheading of a 47-year-old French teacher Samuel Paty by one of his Muslim students for showing caricatures of Prophet Mohammad and the subsequent killings in France as a response to French government’s strong statements against radical Islamic terror, the ‘liberal-seculars’ like Apoorvanand in the country have already begun to whitewash the crimes of these Islamic terrorists.

In doing so, Apoorvanand has now chosen to ignore the religious motive behind the cowardly terror attacks in France, despite the fact that the killing of non-Muslims in France were carried out on the allegations that the victims had defamed Islam and indulged in the act of ‘Islamophobia’.

The 18-year-old Muslim student had killed his own teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris for allegedly ‘defaming’ Islam by showing the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad that were originally published French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Similarly, the subsequent killings of non-Muslims in Nice, France and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia came as a response to the strong stand taken by the French government to fight the radical Islamic terror.

However, the ‘secular’ Apoorvanand wants the world to overlook the religious angles to these barbaric acts so that it suits its political narrative in the country. The sheer audacity of ‘liberal-seculars’ to whitewash the crimes of Islamic terrorists and de-link the motives of their terror attacks from Islam to present it as some kind of a non-serious ‘incident’ is nothing but an open support for radical Islamic terrorism.

Apoorvanand – the alleged ‘mastermind’ behind the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots

Apoorvanand, the far-left ‘activist’ who has a habit preaching morality on social media, is himself accused of being a ‘mastermind’ of the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots that was unleashed on the streets of Delhi by Muslim mob on the last week of February.

One of the main accused in the Delhi riots case – Gulfisha alias Gul, who is arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), had confessed to the Delhi Police saying that the Delhi University professor Apoorvanand was the mastermind behind the conspiracy to incite riots in Delhi.

The accused had claimed Apoorvanand had prepared a Burqa-clad Khwateen team ahead of the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. Gulfisha had disclosed that Apoorvanand had issued them an advance heads-up presaging riots. Furthermore, Gulfisha also added that Professor Apoorvanand also lavished praises on the students after anti-Hindu riots engulfed the national capital.

She had also said that Professor Apoorvanand had directed them that the Jamia Coordination Committee(JCC) was going to organise a movement at 20-25 places across Delhi and the purpose of the movement to portray the Indian government as an oppressive regime that discriminates against the Muslims. “This will only happen if riots take place under the guise of the protests,” Gulfisha had quoted Professor Apoorvanand.

